SGR Loan will be paid before its time.


Yosef Festo

Yosef Festo

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
May 24, 2014
Messages
674
Likes
411
Points
80
Yosef Festo

Yosef Festo

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 24, 2014
674 411 80
#1
KPA MD Speaks On China Taking Mombasa Port
kenyans.co.ke Dec 20, 2018 11:46 AM

A view of the Port of Mombasa
The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku has finally addressed the loan owed to the Chinese.

Following the circulation of a letter purported to be from the Office of the Auditor General, the MD exuded confidence that the Chinese loan was manageable and there was no need for alarm.

"There is no risk of losing the port. In fact, we will pay this (SGR) loan ahead of time.

"We can even take another loan and pay it on time," the KPA director stated.

The alleged Auditor General report had alleged that Mombasa port was used to secure the Ksh227 billion SGR loan owed to Exim Bank of China.

The report linked to Auditor-General Edward Ouko's office alleged that Kenya could lose the port of Mombasa to the Chinese government if Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) defaults in the payment.

The audit showed that KPA’s revenue was Ksh42.7 billion as at June 30, 2018, a 7.9 per cent increase from the Ksh39.6 billion recorded the previous year.

"Exim Bank would become a principal over KPA if KRC defaults in its obligations and the Chinese bank exercises power over the escrow account security," the letter sent to the KPA, and signed by FT Kimani allegedly on behalf of Ouko states.

The OAG, however, distanced itself from the report through a post on its official Twitter handle.

"Our attention has been drawn to reports that OAG has released an audit report on Kenya Ports for FY 2017/18.
"This is to clarify that the office has not released any such report," the tweet read..,

Watanzania kumbe mnaonea wivu Kenya na mko tayari kusherehekia mabaya!!.,
 
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Oct 4, 2018
Messages
3,365
Likes
1,266
Points
280
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 4, 2018
3,365 1,266 280
#4
We are used to Tanzanians and their evil nature .They rejoice whenever Kenya is struggling but hawajui Kenya hawa watu. A country which always rises whenever it's knocked down.
Anyway, kuna vita vya kupigana na ufisadi and the Chinese thugs who were stealing tickets money were apprehended.Hopefully, mambo yatakuwa shwari.
 
O

Obadia Kajungu

Member
#6
Joined
Jul 8, 2015
Messages
16
Likes
4
Points
5
O

Obadia Kajungu

Member
Joined Jul 8, 2015
16 4 5
#6
Why are these Chinese 0 tolerant? SGR Kenya isn't more that 5 years I think? How dare they hasten the recovery of such colossal amount of money within such a short time?
I thought that such mountainous moneys would attract to be payable with at least two decades!
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
6,184
Likes
3,219
Points
280
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 29, 2009
6,184 3,219 280
#7
Obadia Kajungu said:
Why are these Chinese 0 tolerant? SGR Kenya isn't more that 5 years I think? How dare they hasten the recovery of such colossal amount of money within such a short time?
I thought that such mountainous moneys would attract to be payable with at least two decades!
Click to expand...
bro China is in seRious busiNess. to them business is business is business. they are not ready to compromise even a single point. they are not taking issues for granted. they have a policy towards Afrika and world at large. but I'm worrying if Afrika have one towards China. they know to play smart with every in this planet. they know what kind of people to send in Europe, Afrika and America. they are well informed about what kind of game to play with any body on earth. so they are kinda of smart guys. i don't know how do these dude reached that point.
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
6,184
Likes
3,219
Points
280
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 29, 2009
6,184 3,219 280
#8
Yosef Festo said:
KPA MD Speaks On China Taking Mombasa Port
kenyans.co.ke Dec 20, 2018 11:46 AM

A view of the Port of Mombasa
The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku has finally addressed the loan owed to the Chinese.

Following the circulation of a letter purported to be from the Office of the Auditor General, the MD exuded confidence that the Chinese loan was manageable and there was no need for alarm.

"There is no risk of losing the port. In fact, we will pay this (SGR) loan ahead of time.

"We can even take another loan and pay it on time," the KPA director stated.

The alleged Auditor General report had alleged that Mombasa port was used to secure the Ksh227 billion SGR loan owed to Exim Bank of China.

The report linked to Auditor-General Edward Ouko's office alleged that Kenya could lose the port of Mombasa to the Chinese government if Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) defaults in the payment.

The audit showed that KPA’s revenue was Ksh42.7 billion as at June 30, 2018, a 7.9 per cent increase from the Ksh39.6 billion recorded the previous year.

"Exim Bank would become a principal over KPA if KRC defaults in its obligations and the Chinese bank exercises power over the escrow account security," the letter sent to the KPA, and signed by FT Kimani allegedly on behalf of Ouko states.

The OAG, however, distanced itself from the report through a post on its official Twitter handle.

"Our attention has been drawn to reports that OAG has released an audit report on Kenya Ports for FY 2017/18.
"This is to clarify that the office has not released any such report," the tweet read..,

Watanzania kumbe mnaonea wivu Kenya na mko tayari kusherehekia mabaya!!.,
Click to expand...
Ahaaa haaa haaa
hujui how to juggling around with the publicity.

ile information ina very big negative impact on Kenya's economic health. ingekuwa listed corporation, shares value zake zingeanguka puu.

katumwa na wanasiasa ili awape imani WANANCHI tena. si unaona hata wewe u feel good.
lkn UKWELI wanaujua wenyewe.
 
Yosef Festo

Yosef Festo

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
May 24, 2014
Messages
674
Likes
411
Points
80
Yosef Festo

Yosef Festo

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 24, 2014
674 411 80
#9
Kenya sio Tanzania, I understand sgr economics more than phD holder David Ndii.,
eliakeem said:
Ahaaa haaa haaa
hujui how to juggling around with the publicity.

ile information ina very big negative impact on Kenya's economic health. ingekuwa listed corporation, shares value zake zingeanguka puu.

katumwa na wanasiasa ili awape imani WANANCHI tena. si unaona hata wewe u feel good.
lkn UKWELI wanaujua wenyewe.
Click to expand...
 
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
6,714
Likes
5,307
Points
280
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 16, 2015
6,714 5,307 280
#13
Am liking this. Kuna 'wataalamu' wengi sana, wa masuala ya Kenya humu Jf. Ila longolongo zao huwa zinaambulia patupu kila uchao. Nakumbuka walipokuwa wanaomba wakenya wauane baada ya uchaguzi wa 2013 na 2017 pia.
 
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
May 12, 2014
Messages
8,136
Likes
3,092
Points
280
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 12, 2014
8,136 3,092 280
#14
eliakeem said:
Ahaaa haaa haaa
JUBILEE juuu.
tano tena.

eat as MUCH as possible provided miradi inaenda.
inflate the cost as you wish so long as SGR inajengwa.
Click to expand...
Na bado tuendelee kuongoza Afrika kiuchumi, riadha, masomo, utalii, afya kama ilivyo desturi yetu.
 
K

Kidzude

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Jul 14, 2011
Messages
4,287
Likes
1,008
Points
280
K

Kidzude

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 14, 2011
4,287 1,008 280
#16
Anzeni kuwadhibiti watu wenu wataoataarifa hasi juu ya nchi yenu. Humu ndani tunafanyiana audit. Sijui wenzetu hamuijui Tanzania mkawa Mnajibu on same way?. Mngetusaidia
 
thisdayes

thisdayes

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Oct 28, 2016
Messages
2,007
Likes
2,219
Points
280
Age
31
thisdayes

thisdayes

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 28, 2016
2,007 2,219 280
#19
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
May 12, 2014
Messages
8,136
Likes
3,092
Points
280
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 12, 2014
8,136 3,092 280
#20
thisdayes said:
This is so sad...
Click to expand...
Bantugbro said:
Hivi hi habari ni ya kweli?

wachina wanasema hata hio takeover ya MBSA port ni favour tu kwa sababu pesa wanavyodai KE ni ndefu mno....

Hua Chunying:Our decision to take over Mombasa port is only a favour.Kenya owes China a lot -
Click to expand...
Je Waswahili mnaelewa maana ya neno "if" katika statement below?
"Deputy Director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of the People’s Republic of China, Hua Chunying has defended China’s move to take over Mombasa port if Kenya Railways Corporation defaults in the payment of Sh227 billion owed to Exim Bank of China".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,241,253
Members 477,214
Posts 29,413,876

FOLLOW US