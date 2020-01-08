Sales Representative at Coca-Cola Kwanza

Jamii Opportunities
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Feb 10, 2014
- Messages
- 621
- Points
- 500
Jamii Opportunities
JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 10, 2014
621 500
Job Title: Sales Representative
Function: Marketing & Sales
Company Coca:Cola Kwanza (Tanzania)
Job Type: Permanent
Location: Country Tanzania
Location ; Town / City Mbeya
Job Description
Skills, Experience & Education
Deadline: 2020/01/20
Function: Marketing & Sales
Company Coca:Cola Kwanza (Tanzania)
Job Type: Permanent
Location: Country Tanzania
Location ; Town / City Mbeya
Job Description
- Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd has an exciting opportunity in Sales and Marketing department.
- We are looking for a talented individual with relevant skills and experience in Sales and Marketing for a Sales Representative position to be based in Mbeya.
- The successful candidate will directly report to the respective Area Sales Manager.
- The incumbent will be responsible in identifying and implementing new business opportunities,
- Optimize customer services,
- Manage and maintain company assets,
- Execute outlets as per the company strategies,
- Execute market survey and formulate account plans.
Skills, Experience & Education
- The incumbent should have at least a Degree or diploma in Sales and Marketing.
- Two years practical relevant experience preferably with FMCG, computer literate, flexible team player and team builder, assertive and persuasive , and demonstrate high integrity.
Deadline: 2020/01/20