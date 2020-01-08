Sales Representative at Coca-Cola Kwanza

Job Title: Sales Representative
Function: Marketing & Sales
Company Coca:Cola Kwanza (Tanzania)
Job Type: Permanent
Location: Country Tanzania
Location ; Town / City Mbeya

Job Description
  • Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd has an exciting opportunity in Sales and Marketing department.
  • We are looking for a talented individual with relevant skills and experience in Sales and Marketing for a Sales Representative position to be based in Mbeya.
  • The successful candidate will directly report to the respective Area Sales Manager.
Key Duties & Responsibilities
  • The incumbent will be responsible in identifying and implementing new business opportunities,
  • Optimize customer services,
  • Manage and maintain company assets,
  • Execute outlets as per the company strategies,
  • Execute market survey and formulate account plans.

Skills, Experience & Education
  • The incumbent should have at least a Degree or diploma in Sales and Marketing.
  • Two years practical relevant experience preferably with FMCG, computer literate, flexible team player and team builder, assertive and persuasive , and demonstrate high integrity.
CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Deadline: 2020/01/20
 
