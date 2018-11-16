RUSSIA HASHINDWI KUKIPATA ALICHOKUSUDIA

Mpango wa Russia wa kupata S-57 stealth 5th generation umeshaiva.Keep up with the news by installing RT’s extension for Chrome. Never miss a story with this clean and simple app that delivers the latest headlines to you.RTLIVEsearchMenu mobilefacebooktwitteryoutubeinstagramHomeRussiaRussia's Su-57 stealth quality test caught on VIDEOPublished time: 15 Nov, 2018 18:45Zvezda TV.97Footage of a test being conducted to determine the stealth qualities of Russia’s 5th gen Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet has been published by the Defense Ministry’s TV channel.The Sukhoi Su-57 is Russia’s first and only 5th generation fighter jet so far. The producer has built 13 prototype pieces since 2009.The video is part of a new episode of a documentary film about the development produced by the Zvezda channel. The test was done in an anechoic chamber and involved only the nose part of the plane, or rather the cockpit canopy, which was covered with an EM-radiation absorbing material, unlike the rest of the nose. A pilot mannequin was placed inside for better fidelity.Academician Andrey Lagarkov, the chief scientist for the Su-57 special characteristics development program, played the guide for the test. He said the choice of how exactly to reduce radar cross section of an aircraft was a balancing act for engineers.“You can make the body itself from radiation-absorbing materials. This is a legit approach too. But if you make this choice, you compromise structural strength,” he said.The Russian Defense Ministry currently wants to take 12 Su-57s into military service for a limited test run. Earlier, more ambitious plans to introduce dozens of jets reportedly hit a budgetary bump.Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!97Trends:Russia news Russian military newsFollow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s FacebookFROM OUR PARTNERSMSNBC's Eddie Glaude: "I Overestimated White People," I Didn't Think They Would Put Trump In OfficeMexican President Makes Desperate Offer to Migrant CaravanCNN's Acosta: Americans Are Wondering If President Trump Is Secretly A White Nationalist‘Looks like the Batmobile’: Has a Redditor discovered a UFO on Mars? (PHOTO, POLL)Iran claims to have ‘father of all bombs,’ overshadowing American ‘mother’Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell youSubscribeFROM OUR PARTNERSCNN 'Reality Check': The Times WikiLeaks Connected In Trump's OrbitFBI Raid Democratic Councilman Jose Huizar’s Home and OfficeSNL Mocks FOX News Caravan Coverage; Laura Ingraham, Jeanine Pirro‘Nice try, Earth is flat’: Conspiracy theorists can’t handle first ever 360 space video‘Like magic’: Scientists find way to make old human cells young again‘This is for the boys!’ Video allegedly shows Su-25 pilot’s last stand with grenade explosionVIDEO depicts disturbing extent of Antarctic ice melt since 1976Trump 'bashes' UK’s May after she calls to congratulate him on midterm resultsCoffee lover? New diabetes research explains why you’re doing just fineNever return to Neverland: Banner-waving Trump supporter banned from Disney WorldMainstream media on Gaza: Israelis get killed, but Palestinians merely ‘die’العربيةESPРУСDEFRИНОТВRТДRUPTLYfacebooktwitteryoutubeinstagramRT News AppLiveApplicationsWhere to watchScheduleSponsored contentOn-Air TalentLegal disclaimerPrivacy policyAbout usContact infoFeedbackVacanciesAutonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.