Revealed: Madonna's new 'boyfriend' is US dancer, 25

Ahlamalik Williams has been spotted with 61-year-old Madonna several times in recent months, including one occasion when she twerked in his lap - fuelling rumours that they are a couple.On Saturday they appeared to confirm it when they were pictured cosying up on a hotel balcony in Miami.Since becoming a professional dancer, Williams has toured the world with Madonna, travelling around Europe, America and east Asia to perform on her roadshow.In recent months he has also endorsed the pro-gun control message in Madonna's song God Control, which was released in June.Born in April 1994, Williams grew up in California where he went to Monterey Trail High School near Sacramento.His father, Drue Williams, is a US Navy veteran who began his military service in the 1970s.Mr Williams, who is now retired, is also a devotee of the Oakland Raiders NFL team - describing himself as their 'number one fan'.He met Ahlamalik's mother, Laurie, in 1986 and they have three children: dancer Ahlamalik, his brother Ahlijah and sister LeYana.Mrs Williams went to high school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and later studied criminal law in Sacramento.