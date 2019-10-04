POVERTY IN AMERICA: A SHOCKING AND FASCINATING TRUTH IN THE WORLD'S RICHEST COUNTRY

LYCAN CEASEAR 07

LYCAN CEASEAR 07

eliakeem said:
Why is there still poverty in America?
In America almost 40m people—one-eighth of its population—live in poverty. Why does the richest big country in the world still have so many people living in profound need?

The real reaason is capitalism for the 80% of the countries wealth being owned by the 20% the definition of a rich country is not Amuricaa but bhutan a rather small country in Asia which does not allow the use or the importation of Tobbaco in their country love for your people is the antidote for the disease we call Poverty.
 
BOB OS

BOB OS

ila masikini wa marekani sio sawa na sisi masikini wa huku tandahimba.....
 
Ngorunde

Ngorunde

Katika mtizamo wa kawaida kabisa bila kuweka mbwembwe za uchumi, hiyo ni "NATURE" inafanya kazi yake.

Penye 'chanya' ni lazima kuwe na 'hasi' ili kuweka mambo kwenye uwiano mhimili usimame.

Mengine ya uchumi ninawaachia wenyewe.
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

Mbona kwenye idadi ya maskini wengi duniani wanaiweka India ya Kwanza?
Ni wakati sasa USA ikawa ya kwanza.
 
