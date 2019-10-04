POVERTY IN AMERICA: A SHOCKING AND FASCINATING TRUTH IN THE WORLD'S RICHEST COUNTRY

eliakeem
The real reaason is capitalism for the 80% of the countries wealth being owned by the 20% the definition of a rich country is not Amuricaa but bhutan a rather small country in Asia which does not allow the use or the importation of Tobbaco in their country love for your people is the antidote for the disease we call Poverty.
Duuuh hv wa afrika 2nakwamia wap aseeeila masikini wa marekani sio sawa na sisi masikini wa huku tandahimba.....
they are also striving under US$ 2.The poorest of US is the middle class of Africa.
Today you've won my likeThe poorest of US is the middle class of Africa.
Do not forget the abundant of shelters and soup kitchens all over the US.they are also striving under US$ 2.