Photos: Ex Presidents Kenya Vs Tanzania

hydrogen said:
Jumanne saa moja na nusu asubui! kilichokujaa akilini ni Sura za wanaume!!!?
Ambao achievements zao probably hakuna mtu kwenye ukoo wako atawaifikia!!
Fanya kazi jomba, achana na vijiwe!!!
Click to expand...
umekurupuka mzee, what is being communicated there is the body language,
Halafu mafanikio ni suala la mtu binafsi na malengo yake, Mimi kama kijana wa Kitanzania nafanya kazi kwenye well respected office, Nipo competent, attractive remuneration, nina biashara na nalipa kodi,
Next...?
 
Freddie998 said:
Work together for what purpose? Mtu akiretire ni kazi gani anastahili afanye? Mwanaume mzima unaamkia sura za wanaume wenzako... Nikisema watanzania mna umbeya kama wanawake sitakua nimekosea
Click to expand...
Body language speaks a lot, those guys walipigwa picha pamoja kwa bahati mbaya but they are not together..
A reason you see mzee Mkapa and Kikwete besides being retired, are still consulted in different roles internationally;
why not Kibaki ama Nyayo?
Hayo ya sura ni Nyie tu mnajistukia, Kwani Kuna tofauti gani kati ya Jiwe na Nyayo? Acha umama.
 
game over said:
Body language speaks a lot, those guys walipigwa picha pamoja kwa bahati mbaya but they are not together..
A reason you see mzee Mkapa and Kikwete besides being retired, are still consulted in different roles internationally;
why not Kibaki ama Nyayo?
Click to expand...
They get consulted too. Nataka kuniambia hujawai mwona Uhuru akiwa kwake Moi
 
