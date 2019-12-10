Photos: Ex Presidents Kenya Vs Tanzania

Jumanne saa moja na nusu asubui! kilichokujaa akilini ni Sura za wanaume!!!?
Tell me, does those people work together?Kweli ujinga hauna Tiba.
Work together for what purpose? Mtu akiretire ni kazi gani anastahili afanye? Mwanaume mzima unaamkia sura za wanaume wenzako... Nikisema watanzania mna umbeya kama wanawake sitakua nimekoseaTell me, does those people work together?
umekurupuka mzee, what is being communicated there is the body language,Jumanne saa moja na nusu asubui! kilichokujaa akilini ni Sura za wanaume!!!?
Ambao achievements zao probably hakuna mtu kwenye ukoo wako atawaifikia!!
Fanya kazi jomba, achana na vijiwe!!!
Body language speaks a lot, those guys walipigwa picha pamoja kwa bahati mbaya but they are not together..Work together for what purpose? Mtu akiretire ni kazi gani anastahili afanye? Mwanaume mzima unaamkia sura za wanaume wenzako... Nikisema watanzania mna umbeya kama wanawake sitakua nimekosea
They get consulted too. Nataka kuniambia hujawai mwona Uhuru akiwa kwake MoiBody language speaks a lot, those guys walipigwa picha pamoja kwa bahati mbaya but they are not together..
A reason you see mzee Mkapa and Kikwete besides being retired, are still consulted in different roles internationally;
why not Kibaki ama Nyayo?
Hehehe, Hakuna mtu huona Moi,They get consulted too. Nataka kuniambia hujawai mwona Uhuru akiwa kwake Moi
