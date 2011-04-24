Old is Gold: Good music never dies

I couldn't help it, imenibidi niweke lyrics zake!!..super dupa song!..



I want you always

Ooh Ooh Ooh

I want you always,

I want you always



People tell me you're not serious

It doesn't matter I love you anyway

Girl in my world there's just the two of us

Ya, find it hard to see that you're part of me.



And I want you always

Can't remember loving

Anyone like this

Honey you're the best thing,

Always

Can't remember loving

Anyone like this

Honey you're the best thing,

You're the best thing

You're the best thing



Seem am only living a fantasy

OH

And my imagination, takes control of me.

My heart needs you, like a flower needs the rain.

Still feels the same, honey, when I hear your name.



And I want your always

Can't remember loving

Anyone like this

Honey you're the best thing

Always

Can't remember loving

Anyone like this

Honey you're the best thing

Always and Forever



I want you day and night

Heaven know this love is so right

Always and Forever



Oh, baby I want you

Only I know what you're giving me.

It will never grow old

Its far more precious than gold



Always



Always



Ooh lady I need your love

This ain't no sometime thing

oh I want you to know

(mmm)

Girl I get so excited finding it hard to hide it

You got me going through the ceiling, and am riding on the feelin

and high, baby



I can't remember a love that made me want like this.



Ooh ooh My you're mine

Girl I need your love

(mmm)



Always

Can't remember loving anyone like this

Honey you're the best thing

I want you always

I want you always