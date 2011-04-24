Old is Gold: Good music never dies

BelindaJacob
Yani nikisikia nyimbo zao esp. hizo tatu lazima mwili ujibu kwa ku-groove...Memorable group kwa kazi nzuri in music!!This group had a good piece of work....asante sana kwa kutukumbusha miaka hiyooo
Dang,he was amazing na vituko vyake halafu hizo panties kama kwenye U Can't Touch This mi hoi!!!..leo nimekaa na kukumbuka hizi songs, nimesikiliza na kucheza acha tu!!..Music is such a beautiful thing!!!..Mhhhh! MC Hammer enzi zake...alikuwa dancer mzuri sana huyu mwenyewe aliwahi kutamka kwamba Marekani nzima aliyekuwa anamshinda katika kudance ni Michael Jackson tu
I couldn't help it, imenibidi niweke lyrics zake!!..super dupa song!..YouTube - James Ingram - Always (live)
Yeah! Muziki we acha tu BJ! Miye uko kwenye damu! Ukisikia hii in DA CLUB ni lazima unyanyuke!
Duh u have touch me alot its one of my favorite group the ANTLANTIC STARR!,unakumbuka secret loves!it was old gud tmes.I couldn't help it, imenibidi niweke lyrics zake!!..super dupa song!..
I want you always
Ooh Ooh Ooh
I want you always,
I want you always
People tell me you're not serious
It doesn't matter I love you anyway
Girl in my world there's just the two of us
Ya, find it hard to see that you're part of me.
And I want you always
Can't remember loving
Anyone like this
Honey you're the best thing,
Always
Can't remember loving
Anyone like this
Honey you're the best thing,
You're the best thing
You're the best thing
Seem am only living a fantasy
OH
And my imagination, takes control of me.
My heart needs you, like a flower needs the rain.
Still feels the same, honey, when I hear your name.
And I want your always
Can't remember loving
Anyone like this
Honey you're the best thing
Always
Can't remember loving
Anyone like this
Honey you're the best thing
Always and Forever
I want you day and night
Heaven know this love is so right
Always and Forever
Oh, baby I want you
Only I know what you're giving me.
It will never grow old
Its far more precious than gold
Always
Always
Ooh lady I need your love
This ain't no sometime thing
oh I want you to know
(mmm)
Girl I get so excited finding it hard to hide it
You got me going through the ceiling, and am riding on the feelin
and high, baby
I can't remember a love that made me want like this.
Ooh ooh My you're mine
Girl I need your love
(mmm)
Always
Can't remember loving anyone like this
Honey you're the best thing
I want you always
I want you always
