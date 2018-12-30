OBAMA ATAJA ORODHA YAKE YA MUZIKI, FILAMU, VITABU KWA MWAKA 2018

Kwa mara nyingine tena Rais Mstaafu wa Marekani, Barack Obama ametaja orodha maalumu ya vitabu, filamu na nyimbo ambazo kwa upande wake ameona zimefanya vizuri kwa mwaka 2018.Ameweka orodha hiyo kwenye ukurasa wake wa Facebook na huku akiandika kwamba ni orodha yake ya kawaida anayotoa kila mwisho wa mwaka ambayo inampa muda wa kutulia na kutafakari kwa mwaka mzima kupitia vitabu alivyosoma, filamu na muziki ambavyo vimetokea kumvutia, kushawishi au kuvipenda.Kwa upande wa vitabu ambavyo vimetoka mwaka huu na amevisoma karibuni ni kikiwemo cha mke wake Michelle Obama, ‘Becoming’ ambacho ni kitabu pendwa kwa Obama kwa mujibu wake.Sio kwa mara ya kwanza Obama kutoa Orodha hii, mwaka 2017 alitoa orodha ya nyimbo bora zilizofanya vizuri kwa upande wake.Itazame Orodha nzima hapo chini.1.Becoming by Michelle Obama (obviously my favorite!)2.An American Marriage by Tayari Jones3.Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie4.The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die by Keith Payne5.Educated by Tara Westover6.Factfulness by Hans Rosling7.Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging by Alex Wagner8.A Grain of Wheat by Ngugi wa Thiong’o9.A House for Mr Biswas by V.S. Naipaul10.How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt11.In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History by Mitch Landrieu12.Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela13.The New Geography of Jobs by Enrico Moretti14.The Return by Hisham Matar15.Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe16.Warlight by Michael Ondaatje17.Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen18.The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes1.American Prison by Shane Bauer2.Arthur Ashe: A Life by Raymond Arsenault3.Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday4.Feel Free by Zadie Smith5.Florida by Lauren Groff6.Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight7.Immigrant, Montana by Amitava Kumar8.The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson9.Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark10.There There by Tommy Orange11.Washington Black by Esi Edugyan1.Annihilation2.Black Panther3.BlacKkKlansman4.Blindspotting5.Burning6.The Death of Stalin7.Eighth Grade8.If Beale Street Could Talk9.Leave No Trace10.Minding the Gap11.The Rider12.Roma13.Shoplifters14.Support the Girls15.Won’t You Be My Neighbor1.Apes••t by The Carters2.Bad Bad News by Leon Bridges3.Could’ve Been by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)4.Disco Yes by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)5.Ekombe by Jupiter & Okwess6.Every Time I Hear That Song by Brandi Carlile7.Girl Goin’ Nowhere by Ashley McBryde8.Historia De Un Amor by Tonina (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubinstein)9.I Like It by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)10.Kevin’s Heart by J. Cole11.King For A Day by Anderson East12.Love Lies by Khalid & Normani13.Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe14.Mary Don’t You Weep (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version) by Prince15.My Own Thing by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)16.Need a Little Time by Courtney Barnett17.Nina Cried Power by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)18.Nterini by Fatoumata Diawara19.One Trick Ponies by Kurt Vile20.Turnin’ Me Up by BJ the Chicago Kid21.Wait by the River by Lord Huron22.Wow Freestyle by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)Na album bora ya jazz kwa wakati wote ‘The Great American Songbook’ ya marehemu Nancy Wilson