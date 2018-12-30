OBAMA ATAJA ORODHA YAKE YA MUZIKI, FILAMU, VITABU KWA MWAKA 2018


Kwa mara nyingine tena Rais Mstaafu wa Marekani, Barack Obama ametaja orodha maalumu ya vitabu, filamu na nyimbo ambazo kwa upande wake ameona zimefanya vizuri kwa mwaka 2018.





Ameweka orodha hiyo kwenye ukurasa wake wa Facebook na huku akiandika kwamba ni orodha yake ya kawaida anayotoa kila mwisho wa mwaka ambayo inampa muda wa kutulia na kutafakari kwa mwaka mzima kupitia vitabu alivyosoma, filamu na muziki ambavyo vimetokea kumvutia, kushawishi au kuvipenda.

Kwa upande wa vitabu ambavyo vimetoka mwaka huu na amevisoma karibuni ni kikiwemo cha mke wake Michelle Obama, ‘Becoming’ ambacho ni kitabu pendwa kwa Obama kwa mujibu wake.

Sio kwa mara ya kwanza Obama kutoa Orodha hii, mwaka 2017 alitoa orodha ya nyimbo bora zilizofanya vizuri kwa upande wake.



Itazame Orodha nzima hapo chini.



Vitabu alivyosoma Mwaka huu na vipo kwenye Orodha


1.Becoming by Michelle Obama (obviously my favorite!)


2.An American Marriage by Tayari Jones


3.Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie


4.The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die by Keith Payne


5.Educated by Tara Westover


6.Factfulness by Hans Rosling


7.Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging by Alex Wagner


8.A Grain of Wheat by Ngugi wa Thiong’o


9.A House for Mr Biswas by V.S. Naipaul


10.How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt


11.In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History by Mitch Landrieu


12.Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela


13.The New Geography of Jobs by Enrico Moretti


14.The Return by Hisham Matar


15.Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe


16.Warlight by Michael Ondaatje


17.Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen


18.The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes





Vitabu Bora Pendwa Kwa Mwaka 2018


1.American Prison by Shane Bauer


2.Arthur Ashe: A Life by Raymond Arsenault


3.Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday


4.Feel Free by Zadie Smith


5.Florida by Lauren Groff


6.Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight


7.Immigrant, Montana by Amitava Kumar


8.The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson


9.Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark


10.There There by Tommy Orange


11.Washington Black by Esi Edugyan


Filamu Bora, Pendwa Kwa Mwaka 2018


1.Annihilation


2.Black Panther


3.BlacKkKlansman


4.Blindspotting


5.Burning


6.The Death of Stalin


7.Eighth Grade


8.If Beale Street Could Talk


9.Leave No Trace


10.Minding the Gap


11.The Rider


12.Roma


13.Shoplifters


14.Support the Girls


15.Won’t You Be My Neighbor





Nyimbo Pendwa Bora Kwa Mwaka 2018


1.Apes••t by The Carters


2.Bad Bad News by Leon Bridges


3.Could’ve Been by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)


4.Disco Yes by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)


5.Ekombe by Jupiter & Okwess


6.Every Time I Hear That Song by Brandi Carlile


7.Girl Goin’ Nowhere by Ashley McBryde


8.Historia De Un Amor by Tonina (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubinstein)


9.I Like It by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)


10.Kevin’s Heart by J. Cole


11.King For A Day by Anderson East


12.Love Lies by Khalid & Normani


13.Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe


14.Mary Don’t You Weep (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version) by Prince


15.My Own Thing by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)


16.Need a Little Time by Courtney Barnett


17.Nina Cried Power by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)


18.Nterini by Fatoumata Diawara


19.One Trick Ponies by Kurt Vile


20.Turnin’ Me Up by BJ the Chicago Kid


21.Wait by the River by Lord Huron


22.Wow Freestyle by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)


Na album bora ya jazz kwa wakati wote ‘The Great American Songbook’ ya marehemu Nancy Wilson
 
Nilijua hii list hawez kosekana mshkaj wa TDE,,,kuna mwaka alitaja ngoma ya How Much A Dollar Cost kuwa ni wimbo anaousikiliza sana

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
