Nobody is safe in Tz


Africa's youngest billionaire kidnapped in Tanzania
By Matt McGarryOct 11, 2018,


Mohammed-Dewji-300x300.jpg?width=960
Mohammed-Dewji-300x300.jpg?width=960

Mohammed DewjiMOHAMMED DEWJI

By Matt McGarryOct 11, 2018, 5:11 PM ET
  • 181011_vod_live_headlines_hpMain_16x9_992.jpg
Police have mobilized across Tanzania to search for a man described as Africa's youngest billionaire after he was kidnapped by gunmen Thursday morning in the nation's capital, Dar es Salaam.
Mohammed Dewji, the 43-year-old owner and president of Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Ltd. (METL) and a former member of Tanzania's parliament, was entering a gym in an upscale hotel for his regular morning workout when he was grabbed off the street, according to police reports.
mohammed-dewji-02-epa-jef-181011_hpEmbed_3x2_1600.jpg

A vehicle that belongs to Mohammed Dewji, a Tanzanian business tycoon who is said to be Africa's youngest billionaire, parked at Colosseum Hotel and Fitness Club in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Oct. 11, 2018.

Dewji was taken by two masked men who fired their guns into the air before driving away from the hotel, the Associated Press reported, citing the regional police commander for the area.
Police have 12 suspects in custody including the hotel's manager, the AP reported, citing Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda's comments to a local media outlet.
With a reputation as one of East Africa's leading forces in regional trade and business development, Dewji served in parliament from 2005 until 2015.
Dewji, also known as "Mo," is Tanzania's only billionaire, with a net worth of $1.5 billion, according to Forbes.
Dewji heads up the METL Group, which was established in the 1970s by his father and calls itself Tanzania's "largest home-grown company," according to its website.
mohammed-dewji-03-epa-jef-181011_hpEmbed_3x2_1600.jpg

Mohammed Dewji, a Tanzanian business tycoon said to be Africa's youngest billionaire, photographed during an interview at his office in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, April 23, 2015.

METL is worth more than $1 billion and "employs 24,000 people in industries including agriculture, manufacturing, energy and petroleum, financial services, mobile telephony, infrastructure and real estate," according to the company's website.
Dewji is also the first Tanzanian to join the Giving Pledge, a commitment by billionaires to help address society's most pressing problems by promising to give more than half their wealth to charity.
"Our role as citizens of this world is to truly support the betterment of our society so that our future generations and their offspring grow up to live even better lives and strive for even more than they think is possible for them today", Dewji was quoted as saying on the charity's website.

Africa's youngest billionaire kidnapped in Tanzania
 
Kwa sasa mabilionea hata kuja likizo inabidi tujipange:):):).

Nilikuwa namuuliza mtu utaratibu wa kuja na bunduki bongo.

Mara paap, Mo akatekwa.
 
This is pure comedy,....17th richest man in Africa going missing in pure daylight. Ur govt. ni mchezo tu
 
Majirani wametuwakilisha EAC katika utekaji wa mabilionea, haya mambo yalikua Nigeria na Afrika Kusini, yaani hapa EAC tulikua hatusikiki.
Leo naona tunasemwa kwenye CNN kwamba youngest billionaire in Africa kidnapped.

Naomba apatikane jamaa japo yaye ni mfadhili wa timu nisiyoipenda, lakini ni mtu muhimu kwenye uchumi na soko la ajira.
 
