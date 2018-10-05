NBA 2018/2019 is here...


Mag3

Mag3

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
May 31, 2008
Messages
9,947
Likes
8,235
Points
280
Mag3

Mag3

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 31, 2008
9,947 8,235 280
#1





The 2018/2019 regular season will open Tuesday, Oct. 16 with the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Boston Celtics, before the Golden State Warriors raise their latest championship banner in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The national TV schedule for Opening Day, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day was released early this week.
 
Mag3

Mag3

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
May 31, 2008
Messages
9,947
Likes
8,235
Points
280
Mag3

Mag3

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 31, 2008
9,947 8,235 280
#2


The defending Champions...Golden State Warriors (GSW)
From L-R: Klay Thompson, Drammond Green, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and DeMarcus Cousins.​
 
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Feb 12, 2013
Messages
2,517
Likes
3,678
Points
280
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 12, 2013
2,517 3,678 280
#3
Team Golden State. A third consecutive title? Or the Lakers with King in town will dethrone them? I wonder whether Team cavaliers @ JF will remain intact or is disbanded to follow King James. Let the games begin
 
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Feb 12, 2013
Messages
2,517
Likes
3,678
Points
280
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 12, 2013
2,517 3,678 280
#4
GSW Vs OKC underway

20181017_064333-jpeg.900584
 
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Feb 12, 2013
Messages
2,517
Likes
3,678
Points
280
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 12, 2013
2,517 3,678 280
#5
Celtics beat 76ers 105-87 as Hayward, Irving make returns

BOSTON -- The Celtics will need time to figure out how to get the most out of their loaded roster this season.

It didn't stop them from picking up their first victory on a night they celebrated the official return of their two biggest stars.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points and nine rebounds, and the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 105-87 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

ESPN
 
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Feb 12, 2013
Messages
2,517
Likes
3,678
Points
280
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 12, 2013
2,517 3,678 280
#6
Curry, Durant lead Warriors past Thunder in festive opener


OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry had 32 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Kevin Durant added 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Golden State Warriors opened their quest for a three-peat by holding off the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-100 on Tuesday night.

Golden State needed a strong fourth quarter to win on a festive night after the two-time defending champions received their 2018 rings in a pregame ceremony shortly before tipoff and began the final season at Oracle Arena before a move across San Francisco Bay to new Chase Center .

"It's a great move for the organization. We know that but this place is special, so we want to make sure this is a special season," coach Steve Kerr said.

Klay Thompson shot just 5 of 20 for 14 points while center Damian Jonesscored 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Warriors in his first career start and 26th game.

ESPN
 
Geofrey_GAMS

Geofrey_GAMS

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Feb 15, 2012
Messages
490
Likes
97
Points
45
Age
25
Geofrey_GAMS

Geofrey_GAMS

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 15, 2012
490 97 45
#7
Mag3 said:





The 2018/2019 regular season will open Tuesday, Oct. 16 with the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Boston Celtics, before the Golden State Warriors raise their latest championship banner in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The national TV schedule for Opening Day, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day was released early this week.
Click to expand...
Hivi hizi chaneli kama TNT, NBA TV na ESPN zinatikana kwenye dekoda zipi
 
ISLETS

ISLETS

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Dec 29, 2012
Messages
7,014
Likes
2,819
Points
280
ISLETS

ISLETS

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 29, 2012
7,014 2,819 280
#8
Kumbe kuna liuzi letu huku.

Golden state warriors miaka mia.

hivi kwanza king'amuzi gani games NBA zinapatikana wakuu maana naona DSTV ni kama washatuchoka. Watu tunaishia kufuatilia online
 
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Feb 12, 2013
Messages
2,517
Likes
3,678
Points
280
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 12, 2013
2,517 3,678 280
#10
Davis, Mirotic lead Pelicans past Rockets 131-112

HOUSTON -- Anthony Davis couldn't help but notice James Harden's freshly minted MVP trophy sitting at midcourt before a ceremony during warmups on Wednesday night.

After Harden hoisted the trophy for the first time before the Toyota Center home crowd and received a few MVP chants throughout the night, Davis began to make an MVP case of his own.

Davis had 32 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high eight assists while Nikola Mirotic scored 30 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 131-112 win over the Houston Rockets in their season opener.

"When it was sitting there before the game, I glanced at it, and then I had to lock back in for the game," Davis said. "That stuff will take care of itself. As long as we keep doing what we're doing as a team, the rest will come on its own."

Davis added three blocks and three steals, while Mirotic shot a sizzling 6 of 8 from 3-point range, and Julius Randle had 25 points off the bench.

"We moved the basketball and we made shots, but we put our hats on and defended," Davis said. "To come out with a win against a team like that after the season they had and coming off the season we had, we wanted to come out and set a tempo for ourselves."

Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 21 points off the bench, while P.J. Tucker and Chris Paul both added 19 points. James Harden had 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

"A little bit of legs and non-communication and giving them easy points, easy opportunities -- a little bit of everything," Harden said. "But first game, you just continue to build those good habits and continue to get better every single game. We'll be all right."

ESPN
 
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Feb 12, 2013
Messages
2,517
Likes
3,678
Points
280
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 12, 2013
2,517 3,678 280
#11
Newcomer Kawhi Leonard scores 24 as Raptors beat Cavaliers 116-104

Leonard had 24 points and 12 rebounds in his Toronto debut, Kyle Lowry scored 27 points and the Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-104 on Wednesday night, extending their streak of opening-night victories to six.

"I felt good," Leonard said. "I'm happy we came out and got a win. I came out of the game healthy, so it's a win-win for me."

ESPN
 
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Feb 12, 2013
Messages
2,517
Likes
3,678
Points
280
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 12, 2013
2,517 3,678 280
#13
A second loss to Cavs

1540033382858-png.904687
 
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Feb 12, 2013
Messages
2,517
Likes
3,678
Points
280
Khalidoun

Khalidoun

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 12, 2013
2,517 3,678 280
#14
A second straight loss to Le'Bron. He is struggling to find his feet at Lakers. Although he always bounce back strong

1540114991632-png.905896
 
Billy Walters II

Billy Walters II

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Aug 5, 2017
Messages
1,811
Likes
2,905
Points
280
Billy Walters II

Billy Walters II

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 5, 2017
1,811 2,905 280
#18
Khalidoun said:
A second straight loss to Le'Bron. He is struggling to find his feet at Lakers. Although he always bounce back strong

View attachment 905896
Click to expand...
Kwa game 2 za mwanzo nilizoona, Lakers watahangaika sana kwa sababu hawaplay defense na at the same time hawana shooters (especially 3 pointers).

Na the fact kwamba West is full of talents, they will struggle.

CP3 anasema Rondo spit on him na ndo mwanzo wa ugomvi, ikigundulika ni kweli itakuwa noma.

Kuna uwezekano Ingram akapewa suspension ya muda mrefu na ni one key player kwenye D.
 
Varius

Varius

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
Apr 2, 2017
Messages
650
Likes
492
Points
80
Varius

Varius

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 2, 2017
650 492 80
#20
Billy Walters II said:
Kwa game 2 za mwanzo nilizoona, Lakers watahangaika sana kwa sababu hawaplay defense na at the same time hawana shooters (especially 3 pointers).

Na the fact kwamba West is full of talents, they will struggle.

CP3 anasema Rondo spit on him na ndo mwanzo wa ugomvi, ikigundulika ni kweli itakuwa noma.

Kuna uwezekano Ingram akapewa suspension ya muda mrefu na ni one key player kwenye D.
Click to expand...
Lakers poor defence but they going to beat Spurs the next game. Rumour has it that beast mode has been lit in LA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,246,689
Members 479,399
Posts 29,602,421

FOLLOW US