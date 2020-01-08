Mwanza ferries vs Kenya ferries

Geza Ulole
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Oct 31, 2009
- Messages
- 22,274
- Points
- 2,000
Geza Ulole
JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 31, 2009
22,274 2,000
The ferries at Kisumu
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|A fasttrack rehabilitation of Kisumu port to catch up with Mwanza port led to embezzlement of Kshs 700 mln
|Kenyan News and Politics
|9
|Hatimaye bandari ya Kisumu kuzinduliwa wiki hii - Mwanza na Jinja kunufaika pakubwa
|Kenyan News and Politics
|31
|What does kisumu port construction means to Mwanza, Bukoba and Port Bell?
|Kenyan News and Politics
|317
|Ujenzi wa bandari ya Kisumu waanza, hivyo Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania(Mwanza, Kagera) huduma hii inawahusu
|Kenyan News and Politics
|15
|Train Wagons ferry Mv Umoja is ready to ply between Port Bell and Mwanza
|Kenyan News and Politics
|7
|Similar threads
|A fasttrack rehabilitation of Kisumu port to catch up with Mwanza port led to embezzlement of Kshs 700 mln
|Hatimaye bandari ya Kisumu kuzinduliwa wiki hii - Mwanza na Jinja kunufaika pakubwa
|What does kisumu port construction means to Mwanza, Bukoba and Port Bell?
|Ujenzi wa bandari ya Kisumu waanza, hivyo Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania(Mwanza, Kagera) huduma hii inawahusu
|Train Wagons ferry Mv Umoja is ready to ply between Port Bell and Mwanza