Middle East IRGC commander threatens to destroy Israel

IRGC commander threatens to 'destroy' Israel



Head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards says Iran will “destroy” the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia if they cross its “red lines”.



General Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, on Monday threatened that Iran would “destroy” the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia if they cross its “red lines”.



Speaking at a pro-government demonstration in Tehran, Salami accused the US, Britain, Israel and Saudi Arabia of stoking last week's protests over a fuel price hike.



“If you cross our red line, we will destroy you... We will not leave any move unanswered,” he added.



The unrest erupted on November 15, hours after it was announced that the price of gas would rise to 15,000 rials per liter (12 US cents) from 10,000 for the first 60 liters, and to 30,000 rials for any extra fuel bought after that each month.





Iran has blamed “thugs” linked to exiles and foreign foes - the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia - for stirring up unrest following hikes in gasoline prices.



On Saturday, Iranian Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri warned regional countries of “dire consequences” if it is proven that they meddled to stoke unrest in Iran.



Salami regularly threatens Israel and other enemies of Iran. In February he declared that, in case of a new war, Israel will be defeated within three days.



In April of 2018 Salami warned the Jewish state that its military bases were within reach.



In October of that year, he issued a direct threat to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, advising him "practice swimming in the Mediterranean" because he would be forced to abandon his country.



