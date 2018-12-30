Marubani 3 wabainika kuwa na shahada feki


KARACHI, PAKISTAN Shirika la ndege limesitisha mikataba kwa marubani 50 wakiwemo 3 wanaotuhumiwa kwa kuwa na shahada za bandia

Mkuu wa shirika la ndege la nchi hiyo amesitisha ajira kwa Watumishi wa Shirika hilo walioshindwa kupeleka vyeti vyao

Marubani hao wenye shahada bandia wameshtakiwa kwenye Mahakama Kuu ya nchi hiyo


========


KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday terminated the contracts of 50 staffers, including three pilots, after they were found to be possessing fake degrees.

“We have begun probe into [the cases of] all staffers who were hired [while] holding sham degrees,” PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar told The Express Tribune.

Tajwar added that action will be taken against all employees found culpable.
Meanwhile, Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Hassan Baig has issued directives to suspend the licenses of all those pilots and cabin crews who have not yet submitted their degrees and certificates.

“Their licenses will remain suspended till they submit their referred documents for verification,” read an official statement.


The directives, the communique added, were issued in view of the proceedings of Supreme Court of Pakistan against fake degree holder pilots and fake certificate holder cabin crews.

Baig also ordered to extend the defect liability period of all contractors of Islamabad International Airport for six months owing to their dissatisfactory performance.

Earlier, Director CAA had directed to extend the defect liability period of the contractor of boarding bridges of Islamabad Airport M/s Adelte for one year because of poor performance
 
Chombo Walikuwa Wanakipaisha Vizuri Wawaache
 
