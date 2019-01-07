Mapato ya utalii Kenya yaongezeka kwa asilimia 31.2%

Watalii wanaendelea kuongezeka pamoja na kwamba hatuna vivutio vingi vya utalii lakini jitihada na bidii ya wadau zinalipa.--------------------------------------------------------The number of international tourists that visited Kenya in 2018 rose to 2,025,206 from the 1,474,671 in 2017, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has revealed.Speaking at State House, Mombasa on Monday, the CS added that this was a 37.33% rise, further stating that this had consequently led to an increase in the country’s earnings.According to CS Balala, Kenya earned Ksh.157 billion in tourism earnings last year; a 31.2% increase from the Ksh.119 billion in 2017.He further noted an increase in the number of local tourists from 3,645,243 in 2017 to 3,974,243 last year.The CS spoke when presenting the report to President Uhuru Kenyatta, after which they proceeded to launch the Ksh.460 million Mama Ngina Drive regeneration project.The President, during the launch, commended the growth of the tourism sector, saying it would not have been possible to achieve without security and political stability.“This is a clear sign that the tourism sector is back on track and that means more employment opportunities for our young people, our farmers and our small scale traders,” he said.“For development to be achieved, there must be political stability. We cannot engage in endless politics and expect to develop the country.”