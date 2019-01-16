LOST WAR IN SOMALIA


Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Feb 16, 2018
Messages
2,470
Likes
3,818
Points
280
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 16, 2018
2,470 3,818 280
#1
Kenyans need to come to terms with this reality. The war with somalia is lost, uhuru kenyatta's soldiers are engaged in charcoal selling and mercury sugar importation. They have zero discipline, they forgot their mission in somali.
Hundreds of KDF have died in very silly situations, such as being ambused while sleeping..Which begs the Question..If KDF maintains such basic things as a night watch duty roaster..There is even some news that at one incident, alshabaab held soldiers captive for many hours and enjoyed themselves sexualy then left.
At times like these, the overwhelmed army should look up to their commander in chief for leadership. Unfortunately the CinC is the embodiment of corruption and incompetence..Analysts have pointed out that corruption in immigration and police is the biggest friend of terrorists.
Kenyans Just need to first sortout own internal shit before setting foot in other country's soil
There is no one to lookup to except yourselves, uhuru is a bhang smoking daily drunk who's mother could not allow him to do even clerical work at brookside dairy.
 
V

vulcan

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Apr 2, 2012
Messages
380
Likes
459
Points
80
V

vulcan

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 2, 2012
380 459 80
#2
KEEP YOUR OPINIONS TO YOURSELF FAT PIG... RUDI KWENu TANZANIA KAMA KENYA IMEKUSHINDA.
IF YOUR NATION TZ WAS LED BY SMART AND INTELLIGENT LEADERS YOU WOULD BE THERE ENJOYING THE RESULTS OF GREAT LEADERSHIP... FUCKER
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
6,303
Likes
3,311
Points
280
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 29, 2009
6,303 3,311 280
#3
poleni wahanga wa tukio la ugaidi. nachelea kujiuliza hii hali ni mpaka LINI?
ufike mahali serikali ya Kenya ifikirie uwezekano wa kujongeleana kwenye meza ya mazungumzo ili kufikia muafaka.
 
SADOCK NJIGINYA

SADOCK NJIGINYA

Verified Member
#4
Joined
Mar 26, 2013
Messages
955
Likes
773
Points
180
SADOCK NJIGINYA

SADOCK NJIGINYA

Verified Member
Joined Mar 26, 2013
955 773 180
#4
vulcan said:
KEEP YOUR OPINIONS TO YOURSELF FAT PIG... RUDI KWENu TANZANIA KAMA KENYA IMEKUSHINDA.
IF YOUR NATION TZ WAS LED BY SMART AND INTELLIGENT LEADERS YOU WOULD BE THERE ENJOYING THE RESULTS OF GREAT LEADERSHIP... FUCKER
Click to expand...
Huyu ni mwenzenu budha unatukana bure, Sidhani kuna chakutukana hapo ni maoni yake, Sisi sote ni waafrika tunapenda kuona Amani ipo Kenya na jeshi lenu liwashinde hao manyang'au wa Somalia. Heshimu maoni yake
 
Jaslaws

Jaslaws

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
May 31, 2011
Messages
5,709
Likes
3,164
Points
280
Jaslaws

Jaslaws

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 31, 2011
5,709 3,164 280
#5
hivi ni kwanini jeshi la tanzania lisiwasaidie hawa wakenya..hawa alshabab watawamaliza...wameshakufa watu almost 500 mpaka sasa.
 
Nivlark

Nivlark

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
317
Likes
194
Points
60
Nivlark

Nivlark

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 19, 2013
317 194 60
#6
look at one who talks a coward who can't get out of his house but claims to be well versed and well trained in armed combat.mtu wa burundi angeongea ningeskiza but si Tanzanian mwenye hana habari how modern warfare is.in every war there are casualties n in an ambush if you cannot easily survive kaulize wale mgambo wenu waliokatwa mapanga huko congo how ambush is
 
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
6,829
Likes
5,457
Points
280
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 16, 2015
6,829 5,457 280
#7
Write
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Kenyans need to come to terms with this reality. The war with somalia is lost, uhuru kenyatta's soldiers are engaged in charcoal selling and mercury sugar importation. They have zero discipline, they forgot their mission in somali.
Hundreds of KDF have died in very silly situations, such as being ambused while sleeping..Which begs the Question..If KDF maintains such basic things as a night watch duty roaster..There is even some news that at one incident, alshabaab held soldiers captive for many hours and enjoyed themselves sexualy then left.
At times like these, the overwhelmed army should look up to their commander in chief for leadership. Unfortunately the CinC is the embodiment of corruption and incompetence..Analysts have pointed out that corruption.
Click to expand...
What the hell does ambused mean? Anyway, kama hujui KDF iliingia Somalia lini na chini ya utawala wa nani, basi hauna authority yoyote ya kujadili masuala kama haya.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
ComSkills Ad

ComSkills Ad

Forum statistics

Threads 1,249,513
Members 480,830
Posts 29,700,883

FOLLOW US