Lazima ucheze hizi pc Games

the great wizard
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 1,391
- Points
- 2,000
the great wizard
JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 21, 2015
1,391 2,000
HIZI NI GAMES LAZMA UCHEZE KWENYE PC YAKO (ENHANCED POST)
1 GTA V
LINK GTA V Free Download
link TOM CLANCYS GHOST RECON WILDLANDS Free Download
3 assassin's creed 3
link Assassins Creed 3 Free Download
link Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Free Download
link FIFA 17 Free Download
1 GTA V
LINK GTA V Free Download
- OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1.
- Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)
- Memory: 8GB.
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB.
- Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible.
- HDD Space: 65G
link TOM CLANCYS GHOST RECON WILDLANDS Free Download
- OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
- PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4 GHz.
- VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX970/GTX 1060 or AMD R9 290X /R9 390/RX480 (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) – See supported List */**
- SYSTEM RAM: 8GB.
3 assassin's creed 3
link Assassins Creed 3 Free Download
- Supported OS: Windows Vista (SP2) / Windows 7 (SP1) / Windows 8.
- Processor: 2.66 GHz Intel Core2 Duo E6700 or 3.00 GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+ or better recommended.
- RAM: 2 GB (4 GB recommended)
- Video Card: 512 MB DirectX 9.0c-compliant with Shader Model 4.0 or higher (see supported list)*
link Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Free Download
- OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later.
- Processor: Intel Core i3-3225 @ 3.30GHz or equivalent.
- Memory: 8 GB RAM.
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB.
- DirectX: Version 11.
link FIFA 17 Free Download
- Minimum Specifications.
- OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 - 64-Bit.
- CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz.
- RAM: 8GB.
- Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB.
- Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GTX 460 or AMD Radeon R7 260.
- DirectX: 11.0.