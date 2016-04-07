Lazima ucheze hizi pc Games

HIZI NI GAMES LAZMA UCHEZE KWENYE PC YAKO (ENHANCED POST)
1 GTA V
LINK GTA V Free Download


  • OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1.
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)
  • Memory: 8GB.
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB.
  • Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible.
  • HDD Space: 65G
2 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
link TOM CLANCYS GHOST RECON WILDLANDS Free Download



  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4 GHz.
  • VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX970/GTX 1060 or AMD R9 290X /R9 390/RX480 (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) – See supported List */**
  • SYSTEM RAM: 8GB.

3 assassin's creed 3
link Assassins Creed 3 Free Download

  • Supported OS: Windows Vista (SP2) / Windows 7 (SP1) / Windows 8.
  • Processor: 2.66 GHz Intel Core2 Duo E6700 or 3.00 GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+ or better recommended.
  • RAM: 2 GB (4 GB recommended)
  • Video Card: 512 MB DirectX 9.0c-compliant with Shader Model 4.0 or higher (see supported list)*
4 call of duty infinite warfare
link Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Free Download


  • OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later.
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-3225 @ 3.30GHz or equivalent.
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM.
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB.
  • DirectX: Version 11.
5 fifa 17
link FIFA 17 Free Download

  • Minimum Specifications.
  • OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 - 64-Bit.
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz.
  • RAM: 8GB.
  • Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB.
  • Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GTX 460 or AMD Radeon R7 260.
  • DirectX: 11.0.
 
Mkuu hiyo Compiter tu sina yenye uwezo huo mm nina RAM 1gb Window ni XP na simu ni vivyo hivyo
game nilizonazo ni Doom Collection na zile za ZUMA
  • Windows: 7 (64-bit).
  • CPU: Quad core Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, or AMD FX 8000 series chip.
  • RAM: 4 GB.
  • Hard Disc Space: 14 GB.
  • Direct X: 10 or better.
  • Graphics Card: 1GB Video RAM, Nvidia 500 / Nvidia 600/ AMD 6000 series.
 
the great wizard said:
1.assassins creed 4 link hii apa http://games.naturalbd.com:81/games/games/Assassins.Creed.4.Revelations.iso

CPU: Intel Core®2 Duo E4300 @ 1.8 Ghz or AMD Athlon64 X2 4600+ @ 2.4GHZ
RAM 1.5 GB
DIRECT X 10

2.Sleeping dogs link =http://games.naturalbd.com:81/games/games/Sleeping Dogs.rar

Recommended: DirectX 11 Nvidia or AMD ATI card, Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 or ATI Radeon 6950
RAM Recommended: 4 GB
CPU Quad-core Intel or AMD CPU

3. Mafia 2 link http://games.naturalbd.com:81/games/games/Mafia 2.rar

Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GTX / ATI Radeon HD 3870 or better
CPU Recommended: 2.4 GHz Quad Core processor
RAM 2 GB

4.Battlefield 4-Black Box link http://games.naturalbd.com:81/games/games/Battlefield.4.Blackbox.iso


Suggested system requirements: Core i5 3.0 GHz, 8 GB RAM, graphic card 3 GB (GeForce GTX 660 or better), 30 GB HDD, Windows Vista(SP2)/7/8

5.Last Of Us link The Last Of Us Full PC Game SKIDROW Torrent Download - LimeTorrents











    • Windows: 7 (64-bit).
    • CPU: Quad core Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, or AMD FX 8000 series chip.
    • RAM: 4 GB.
    • Hard Disc Space: 14 GB.
    • Direct X: 10 or better.
    • Graphics Card: 1GB Video RAM, Nvidia 500 / Nvidia 600/ AMD 6000 series.
Battlefield 4 bonge moja la game

Naongezea hapo

Fallout 4


Justcause 3


Maxpayne 3

Black ops 3
 
Kwenye core i7 3.3 ghz intel HD graphic itacheza??
Processor yako iko vizuri na itacheza games nyingi lakini Chief Mkwawa Anasema Ukiwa na i7 inayo ishia na K itacheza Games Nyingi sana.
na ukiwa na GPU ya maana na RAM hata 4gb au 8gb itakua poa sana.
Ukiwa na Intel HD Graphics utacheza games nyingi kiasi
kama
assassins creed 1.2.3 na4
pes 13
fifa 16
fallout 3
gta 4
just cause1 na 2
prince of persia forgotten sands
NFS 11 na13
CODMW 2
codmw3
cod black ops 2
Hizo ni games ambazo nimeshawahi Kuzijaribu lakini nyingine hautacheza kwa FULL HD
Lakini Ukiwa na Graphics Card kama za NVIDIA kama zile za 2gb UTACHEZA GAMES NYINGI KWA FULL HD.
 
Processor yako iko vizuri na itacheza games nyingi lakini Chief Mkwawa Anasema Ukiwa na i7 inayo ishia na K itacheza Games Nyingi sana.
na ukiwa na GPU ya maana na RAM hata 4gb au 8gb itakua poa sana.
Ukiwa na Intel HD Graphics utacheza games nyingi kiasi
kama
assassins creed 1.2.3 na4
pes 13
fifa 16
fallout 3
gta 4
just cause1 na 2
prince of persia forgotten sands
NFS 11 na13
CODMW 2
codmw3
cod black ops 2
Hizo ni games ambazo nimeshawahi Kuzijaribu lakini nyingine hautacheza kwa FULL HD
Lakini Ukiwa na Graphics Card kama za NVIDIA kama zile za 2gb UTACHEZA GAMES NYINGI KWA FULL HD.
Shukrani mkuu
 
Processor yako iko vizuri na itacheza games nyingi lakini Chief Mkwawa Anasema Ukiwa na i7 inayo ishia na K itacheza Games Nyingi sana.
na ukiwa na GPU ya maana na RAM hata 4gb au 8gb itakua poa sana.
Ukiwa na Intel HD Graphics utacheza games nyingi kiasi
kama
assassins creed 1.2.3 na4
pes 13
fifa 16
fallout 3
gta 4
just cause1 na 2
prince of persia forgotten sands
NFS 11 na13
CODMW 2
codmw3
cod black ops 2
Hizo ni games ambazo nimeshawahi Kuzijaribu lakini nyingine hautacheza kwa FULL HD
Lakini Ukiwa na Graphics Card kama za NVIDIA kama zile za 2gb UTACHEZA GAMES NYINGI KWA FULL HD.
Fifa 16 inanambia GPU yangu ni ndogo cant play this game
 
Mkuu hiyo Compiter tu sina yenye uwezo huo mm nina RAM 1gb Window ni XP na simu ni vivyo hivyo
game nilizonazo ni Doom Collection na zile za ZUMA



    • Windows: 7 (64-bit).



    • CPU: Quad core Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, or AMD FX 8000 series chip.



    • RAM: 4 GB.



    • Hard Disc Space: 14 GB.



    • Direct X: 10 or better.



    • Graphics Card: 1GB Video RAM, Nvidia 500 / Nvidia 600/ AMD 6000 series.
usiwe na shaka low spec pc games utazipata hapa
Action Games - Free Download Full Version For Pc
kwa mfano just cause
  • Windows Xp,7,Vista,8
  • Ram: 512 MB
  • Video Memory: 256 MB
  • Cpu: Intel Pentium 4 1.4 Ghz
  • Hard:5.8 GB




 
