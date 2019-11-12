Lamu Port to connect China with Africa

Islands of Lamu, off Kenya’s coast are undergoing a transformation due to the Lamu Port and the South Sudan-Ethiopia transport Corridor LAPSSET projects.

Upon completion of the projects, Lamu will boast of 32 deep sea berths which are currently still in the initial phase.
The aim of undertaking the project is to connect the east African coast from Lamu port, with the West African coast at Douala port.

“Without finishing the piling works, the other works cannot be commenced,” said Wu Qinghua, Chief Engineer, Lamu Port Project.

The piles, hammered into the sea, form the support structures on which the berths will rest. 1,440 of them will be needed. The project has been facing enormous challenges owing to its scope and the fact that Lamu has some of the deepest natural harbors in the world.

“In this project we have two difficulties, one is the piling works. Another is the yard area compaction works. Now the piling works I think is going very well so I’m considering the compaction of the yard area,” said Wu Qinghua, Chief Engineer, Lamu Port Project.

The entire island is manmade, a fete achieved through dredging and land reclamation undertaken by this ship, the Tian Ji.

“The dredger is for dredging the basin and the channel and as the captain I am in charge of operating the dredger and checking its ongoing progress,” said Bai Fengqian, captain, Tian Ji.

The contractor on this project is the China Communications Construction Company, CCCC. The company has in its employment, 500 locals and about 200 Chinese. To the locals, this is a an opportunity to boost their welfare.

“There are big benefits as there are almost 700 people who have an opportunity to work. (Cover cut) at the end of the project I think there are people who will be able to improve their life standard. I worked on the standard gauge railway in the past for two years and there are things I would not have been able to accomplish if I hadn’t worked there,” said Raphael Mwazige, Site Engineer.

The project is about 25% complete with the contractor expecting to hand over the first berth next year and the third and final one in 2020.

The Lamu Port and Lamu-Southern Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor is part of China’s belt and road initiative, which aims at reviving ancient land & sea trade routes that link Asia with the rest of the world.


Source: CGTN Africa
 
Lamu is the Isolated Poor Village, residents use Donkeys to Navigate ,
Neither roads, No Railways connects that place to anywhere, Are those cargo going to be transported by Holly spirit?
Besides, What is the Target Market for Lamu port, Somalia has Port, Besides lack of Boarder post Ethiopia Has Connected herself to Djibouti Via Electrified SGR,

Kenyans are so Dumb, That Port built by Chinese Grant is a White elephant just like Railway to Nowhere
 
...Bagamoyo is garbage, it is only in the dream of poor desolate Danganyikans, They have already built in in their heads. Bagamoyo is none existent, It will never happen. GO LAMU GO
 
game over said:
Lamu is the Isolated Poor Village, residents use Donkeys to Navigate ,
Neither roads, No Railways connects that place to anywhere, Are those cargo going to be transported by Holly spirit?
Besides, What is the Target Market for Lamu port, Somalia has Port, Besides lack of Boarder post Ethiopia Has Connected herself to Djibouti Via Electrified SGR,

Kenyans are so Dumb, That Port built by Chinese Grant is a White elephant just like Railway to Nowhere
YOU CAN DIE NOW FOR ALL WE CARE. YOU ARE GIVING GOOD TANZANIANS A REALLY BAD NAME FOR HAVING SUCH A DEMONIC HEART. GO DIE
 
game over said:
Lamu is the Isolated Poor Village, residents use Donkeys to Navigate ,
Neither roads, No Railways connects that place to anywhere, Are those cargo going to be transported by Holly spirit?
Besides, What is the Target Market for Lamu port, Somalia has Port, Besides lack of Boarder post Ethiopia Has Connected herself to Djibouti Via Electrified SGR,

Kenyans are so Dumb, That Port built by Chinese Grant is a White elephant just like Railway to Nowhere
😆😆
 
game over said:
Lamu is the Isolated Poor Village, residents use Donkeys to Navigate ,
Neither roads, No Railways connects that place to anywhere, Are those cargo going to be transported by Holly spirit?
Besides, What is the Target Market for Lamu port, Somalia has Port, Besides lack of Boarder post Ethiopia Has Connected herself to Djibouti Via Electrified SGR,

Kenyans are so Dumb, That Port built by Chinese Grant is a White elephant just like Railway to Nowhere
Mizigo yote itakuja dar/Mbs lazma ipitishwe Lamu,
Ipakuliwe into smaller vessels
 
Kila la kheri wakenya,sis tumewakataa wachina
Ila kuweni makini nao..
Ila sina uhakika hiyo mizigo mtamplekea nani as kila mtu huko kwenu anabandari yake..hata mkiuwa ile ya mombasa bado lamu itakua ni kwaajili ya wakenya labda na waganda..
 
game over said:
Lamu is the Isolated Poor Village, residents use Donkeys to Navigate ,
Neither roads, No Railways connects that place to anywhere, Are those cargo going to be transported by Holly spirit?
Besides, What is the Target Market for Lamu port, Somalia has Port, Besides lack of Boarder post Ethiopia Has Connected herself to Djibouti Via Electrified SGR,

Kenyans are so Dumb, That Port built by Chinese Grant is a White elephant just like Railway to Nowhere
Lamu will be mainly a transhipment port.
 
MK254 said:
Hii inauma sana kwa kweli, yaani kama kuna kipindi tumewapiga hawa bao la kufa mtu, ni hii bandari ya Lamu, yaani tu basi.
Lakini kama kuna mahali tumewapiga bao itakua ni kwa hii ya bandari ya Lamu, Yani 10 - 0 !!!!! Imagine mizigo yao yote itakua inafikishwa Lamu alafu ndo wapelekewe, Alafu hawana choice ya kukataa manake hii iko on the shipping side of business, kama vile kwa sasa East Africa hatuna choice mizigo yetu lazima ipitie Oman port au singapore ipakiwe kwa meli ndogo ndogo ndo tuletewe huku EA
 
BlietzKrieg said:
Mizigo yote itakuja dar/Mbs lazma ipitishwe Lamu,
Ipakuliwe into smaller vessels
Acha njaro za mchana budaa, ndio lini mambo hayo yanaanza? Hahaha

Bandari ya Dar iko kwenye operations za juu na upanuzi unaendelea.. Hiyo lamu port haitaweza hata kushindana na Tanga port. Ile mnamaliza kujenga gati 2 tayari meli kubwa za mafuta zitakuwa zinapakia Tanga... Na hayo matone ya mafuta yenyu mtaleta hapa bongo maana hosting company ya EACOP itakuwa bongo na refinery itafanyika bongo...ya kwa kunyaland Tz ni kama maji..ndio maana ya kuwa baba lao.
 
game over said:
Lamu is the Isolated Poor Village, residents use Donkeys to Navigate ,
Neither roads, No Railways connects that place to anywhere, Are those cargo going to be transported by Holly spirit?
Besides, What is the Target Market for Lamu port, Somalia has Port, Besides lack of Boarder post Ethiopia Has Connected herself to Djibouti Via Electrified SGR,

Kenyans are so Dumb, That Port built by Chinese Grant is a White elephant just like Railway to Nowhere
Hepu soma hii post ya MD wa KPA, soma vizuri alafu uketi na ufikirie amesema nini


Dar port ikimalizwa kupanuliwa itakua na capacity ya 28 Million, Mombasa port iko na capacity ya 33 Million... Durban Port kule South Africa iko na capacity ya 40 Million!!!!!! MD wa KPA ameziita hizo bandari zote "Smaller ports"... just think abouth that for a second, Eti Dar,Mombasa, Durban zote ni vibandari vidogo!!!!!


carter said:
Acha njaro za mchana budaa, ndio lini mambo hayo yanaanza? Hahaha

Bandari ya Dar iko kwenye operations za juu na upanuzi unaendelea.. Hiyo lamu port haitaweza hata kushindana na Tanga port. Ile mnamaliza kujenga gati 2 tayari meli kubwa za mafuta zitakuwa zinapakia Tanga... Na hayo matone ya mafuta yenyu mtaleta hapa bongo maana hosting company ya EACOP itakuwa bongo na refinery itafanyika bongo...ya kwa kunyaland Tz ni kama maji..ndio maana ya kuwa baba lao.
Pia wewe soma hio tweet hapo juu, and BTW, upanuzi wa Dar utaifanya Dar kuwa na capacity ya 28 million tonnes, Mombasa ilivyo sasa tayari ni zaidi ya hio 28M na bado pia inapanuliwa, tunajenga berth 22 hapo mombasa itamalizika mwaka ujao itaongeza capacity ya Mombasa hadi 35 million tonnes!!!!



Bara la Africa ndo bara pekee ambalo halina "Hub ports" kwasababu hatuna miundombinu na pia kwa mda mrefu tumekua hatupokei wala kutuma mizigo mingi.... Nje ya Africa kila bara hua biashara ya meli inafanywa kupitia Hub ports kwasababu inapunguza garama ya uchukuzi, Kwa mfano, zaidi ya 70% ya mizigo yote Europe inapitia bandari ya Singapore, Kule marekani upande wa magharibi ni port of Miami, upande wa Mashariki ni New York, China ni Shenzen na Shanghai, South America ni Brazil ndo inapokea karibia 80% ya mizigo inayoenda South America, Alafu kutoka hapo Brazil ndo mizigo inapelekwa bandari zengine ndogo ndogo.

Hapo sasa ndo Lamu inaingia, Kwasasa hakuna Bandari ambayo inauwezo wa kufanya hivyo, hata hio bandari ya Dar inayopanuliwa, haitakua na uwezo huo.

 
lamu itafanya biashara na nani? ethopia? somalia?
central corridor ndo njia bora reli(sgr) roads air ,meli(mwanza port) pia dar port ipo u/c kina+mlango wa babdari+gati kubwa dryport za kumwaga pia tz imezungukwa na nchi nyingi zaidi yenu geographic position inatubeba mnajua

dar and tanga port ikikamilika LAMU MOMBASA zitakua useless
nyie jengeni kwa kuiga tuko pembeni tnawachora tuu
 
Sinister

Sinister

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 18, 2013
Messages
816
Points
1,000
Sinister

Sinister

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 18, 2013
816 1,000
xng hua said:
lamu itafanya biashara na nani? ethopia? somalia?
central corridor ndo njia bora reli(sgr) roads air ,meli(mwanza port) pia dar port ipo u/c kina+mlango wa babdari+gati kubwa dryport za kumwaga pia tz imezungukwa na nchi nyingi zaidi yenu geographic position inatubeba mnajua

dar and tanga port ikikamilika LAMU MOMBASA zitakua useless
nyie jengeni kwa kuiga tuko pembeni tnawachora tuu
