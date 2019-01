Kuhusu utaratibu: CAG ataitwa bungeni baada ya kupitishwa kwa azimio. Spika, wapi mlimjadili CAG kama bunge?

In the Constitution of URT of 1977

Section 143

(6) In the performance of his functions in accordance with the provisions of subarticles (2), (3) and (4) of this Article, the Controller and Auditor-General shall not be obliged to comply with the order or direction of any other person or Government Department, but the provisions of this subarticle shall not preclude a court from exercising jurisdiction to enquire into whether the Controller and Auditor-General has discharged his functions in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution or not.



Bila kusahau S.14 of Public Audit Act:



14: Immunity from legal proceedings

No action or other proceedings shall lie against the Controller and Auditor-General or any public officer, audit firm or expert authorized by him for or in respect of the findings of any audit examination or inspection carried out by him in good faith in the exercise or purported exercise of powers under this Act.