Kenyan & Tanzanian Surburbs

- Joined
- Oct 16, 2011
- Messages
- 1,113
- Likes
- 228
- Points
- 160
Mekatilili
JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 16, 2011
1,113 228 160
Hello, we have been fighting for a long time over all sorts of things. I would like this thread to be different, let us post pictures of our suburbs and formal settlement only (No slums). Post a picture and the name of the neighborhood, city and country. Can anyone translate the statement above to Kiswahili? Pics please!! No fighting this time!oa
========
Habari, tumekua tukibishana kwa muda mrefu juu ya mambo kadhaa. Ningependa uzi huu uwe tofauti, tutume picha za mandhari zetu za vijijini, sehemu tulivu na tunamoishi (tusiweke picha za madampo/ makazi duni). Weka picha na jina la eneo, jiji au mji na nchi.
Nairobi
========
Habari, tumekua tukibishana kwa muda mrefu juu ya mambo kadhaa. Ningependa uzi huu uwe tofauti, tutume picha za mandhari zetu za vijijini, sehemu tulivu na tunamoishi (tusiweke picha za madampo/ makazi duni). Weka picha na jina la eneo, jiji au mji na nchi.
Nairobi