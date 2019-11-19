Kenyan debt is 15% beyond recommended

ForeverMore
ForeverMore
Joined Nov 12, 2014
Kenya debt is sh 50 trillion ($50 billion) which is 15% more than recommended for developed country.
Kenya's population stand at 47.5 million. With the debt of sh50 trillion, every child born today owing the lenders $1,300.
Kenya wameamua kuuza uraia kulipa madeni.
This is according to Kenya selling residency permits and citizenship to repay debts
