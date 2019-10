nomasana said: I am not too enthusiastic about the oil thing.



What makes Kenya and Kenyans progressing is the understanding that we don't have any natural resources rely on besides the Kenyans. It's just us and that drives us forward. Makes us work a little harder makes us little bit more imaginative.



The Petro dollars are going to short-circuit that very vital ingredient of who we are.



I am, on the contrary, this is a resource that just showed up and found us already leading the pack, we have had our own share of hardship and mastered the art of weathering through it all, amassing and utilizing every little resource within our boundaries.My prayers are for the this resource to be used to galvanize and stir the north, open the whole region for business.