Kenya Leads East Africa in Corporate Deals

Kenya Leads East Africa in Corporate Deals

A report by I&M Burbridge Capital shows that Kenya is leading East Africa nations in corporate deals.

As reported by the East Africa Financial Review, there were 9 disclosed corporate transactions in November valued at $35.6 million.

Moreover, total deal value and volume for the year to date (YTD) is $1.62 billion and 104 respectively. Kenya takes the lion’s share with 74 deals out of the 104 to date.

Additionally, 62% of all disclosed deals YTD are private equity transactions although by value mergers and acquisitions (M&A) edge equity transactions.

On the flip side, financial services (45%) had the highest volume of deals YTD, agribusiness (13%), and the energy, oil & gas sector (11%).


Kenya leads East Africa

Notable deals in Kenya for November include;
  • Fund manager ICEA Lion Asset Management acquired its rival StanlibKenya in a deal estimated at more than KSh1.5 billion.
  • ViktoriaBusiness Angels Network (VBAN) and Pangea Accelerator together invested $200,000 in Kenyan startupManPro.
  • Nairobi-based fintech startup Asilimia raised $350,000 in funding from pan-African investment firm the Unicorn Group. Asilimia helps small businesses make transaction-free mobile money payments and also provides its users with access to financial services.

JV – Joint Venture, PE – Private Equity, M&A- Mergers and Acquisitions

Source: Kenyan Wall Street
 
Who owns, Who benefits?

Wewe na wenzako wengi mnakalia tu kuangalia na kusifia mansions na skyscrapers za politicians....Then mnaingia street kupigana kuwaweka madarakani!!!!

Muda wa sifa hewa za kudanganya watu umepita...
 
Who owns, Who benefits?

Wewe na wenzako wengi mnakalia tu kuangalia na kusifia mansions na skyscrapers za politicians....Then mnaingia street kupigana kuwaweka madarakani!!!!

Muda wa sifa hewa za kudanganya watu umepita...
Ghasia. Ukiumwa jinyonge... Hatukuwaambia watanzagiza wawe lazy jinsi mlivyo. Kitu kinaonekana wazi huwezi admit mmeshindwa kila sector
 
Ghasia. Ukiumwa jinyonge... Hatukuwaambia watanzagiza wawe lazy jinsi mlivyo. Kitu kinaonekana wazi huwezi admit mmeshindwa kila sector
Hizo stereotype zenu kwa waTZ mlizoweka zamani zikafanya waTZ wa wakati huo waji feel inferior hazina tija tena!!

TZ siku hizi kazi kazi tu and we don't need ur fake English!!!. We're doing BIG thinks.

TZ and Rwanda will burry ur long term pride with success!!
 
Hizo stereotype zenu kwa waTZ mlizoweka zamani zikafanya waTZ wa wakati huo waji feel inferior hazina tija tena!!

TZ siku hizi kazi kazi tu and we don't need ur fake English!!!. We're doing BIG thinks.

TZ and Rwanda will burry ur long term pride with success!!
Kilaza!! Kazi... So sisi tunalala tu yet our GDP is almost as twice as yours
 
Kilaza!! Kazi... So sisi tunalala tu yet our GDP is almost as twice as yours
Haujasikia kwamba mli realize kwamba hamna funds baada ya kutangaza the biggest budget more than two East African countries combined!!!? Yaani mko kwenye utopia flani hivi and the politicians are taking u for a ride!!!

Is the Finance Cabinet Secretary released or still in custody?
 
