Kenya Leads East Africa in Corporate Deals

A report by I&M Burbridge Capital shows that Kenya is leading East Africa nations in corporate deals.
As reported by the East Africa Financial Review, there were 9 disclosed corporate transactions in November valued at $35.6 million.
Moreover, total deal value and volume for the year to date (YTD) is $1.62 billion and 104 respectively. Kenya takes the lion’s share with 74 deals out of the 104 to date.
Additionally, 62% of all disclosed deals YTD are private equity transactions although by value mergers and acquisitions (M&A) edge equity transactions.
On the flip side, financial services (45%) had the highest volume of deals YTD, agribusiness (13%), and the energy, oil & gas sector (11%).
Kenya leads East Africa
Notable deals in Kenya for November include;
- Fund manager ICEA Lion Asset Management acquired its rival StanlibKenya in a deal estimated at more than KSh1.5 billion.
- ViktoriaBusiness Angels Network (VBAN) and Pangea Accelerator together invested $200,000 in Kenyan startupManPro.
- Nairobi-based fintech startup Asilimia raised $350,000 in funding from pan-African investment firm the Unicorn Group. Asilimia helps small businesses make transaction-free mobile money payments and also provides its users with access to financial services.
JV – Joint Venture, PE – Private Equity, M&A- Mergers and Acquisitions
Source: Kenyan Wall Street