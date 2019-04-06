Kenya: Kakamega county rising

Kakamega county in western Kenya has experienced immense growth since the launch of the devolved units of government. Currently it hosts the headquarters of the American multinational One Acre Fund (Branches in Rwanda, Uganda,Tanzania and African HQ in Kakamega,Kenya with majority of country managers, software developers and middle level managers being Kenyans across east africa). With it's serene environment and hosting one of the largest indigenous forests in the region, the County has grown by leaps and bounds over the last 10 years.It also hosts the largest private sugar miller in the country, West Kenya sugar (contracts +60,000 sugar cane farmers) and now it will play host to the largest private hospital in the region Hamptons Hospital (5000 bed capacity with about 200 being ICU and another 200 being HDU units) located in the upcoming Mwale medical and technology city which is currently 75% complete. It will also host the third largest government referal hospital in the country with the new Kakamega County Referal Hospital currently under construction (Has been compared to Apollo Hospital in India and will employ about 1600 people in phase 1 to be complete in december 2019 and 5000 people when complete)Let us not forget Kakamega county is the home of our celebrated Rugby talents, with schools like Musingu and Kakamega high school having almost monopolized the east african schools rugby championship and made it a Kenyan affair every year.Kakamega as a whole is fast rising and will surely be a major economic hub in the region in the next few years to come.