Kenya Airways to be bought out by end of 2020

MoseMkenya

MoseMkenya

Oct 26, 2019
5
45
MoseMkenya

MoseMkenya

The National Treasury has announced plans to buy out Air France-KLM, local banks and over 800,000 individual shareholders from Kenya Airways. This will lead to the delisting of Kenya Airways from the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

The buyout plan comes after parliament voted to nationalize the airline. The transport ministry is working with International Finance Corporation (IFC) in terms of determining the fresh valuation and buying price. The government targets to close the deal before the end of next year.

Under a model approved by parliament, Kenya Airways will be one of the four subsidiaries in an Aviation Holding Company. The other three are; Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Aviation college, and Kenya Airport Authority.

Kenya Airways currently is 48.9% owned by the government, 38.1% by local banks, 7.8% by Air France-KLM, 2.4% by Kenya Airways employees and 2.8% by small investors.

Source: Kenyan Wall Street
 
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

Oct 31, 2009
20,743
2,000
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

Peter Gitimu said:
I for one support this. The current business model ya KQ might have worked well during yester years but is not efficient enough to make profit in the current market. Re-nationlisation is the only way to go.
Tatizo la KQ ni embezzlement! Hata ikiwa nationalised bado ita-make losses kama wizi haudhibitiwi! Tena embezzlement with impunity!
 
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

Sep 16, 2015
9,178
2,000
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

MK254 said:
Wow! Halafu kuwakumbushia tu, mzungu ambaye huwa tunapigiwa makelele humu kumhusu, anamiliki 7.8% pekee...
Achana nao hao, huwa wanadhani kwamba wakirudia rudia na kueneza propaganda zao ndio zitakuwa kweli. Kuna ile nyingine ambayo wanaipenda sana, eti KQ wana ndege tatu tu, na eti na zote ni chakavu.
 
Root

Root

Jan 23, 2012
33,543
2,000
Root

Root

Nimepanda sana Embraer zenu Dar Nai Nai Eld kabla hamjaleta Jambojet ambayo ilikuwa inatupeleka Kisumu kwanza
 
