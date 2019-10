A local or restricted communications network, especially a private network created using World Wide Web software. Click to expand...

It's actually 'intranet'.According to google meaning of Intranet isIt means the speed is between NASA's servers around the world .It doesn't mean they can download GTA V in a second.The speed of NASA's intranet is 91Gbps (GigaBits)This when converted to standard unit becomes 11.3GBps (GigaBytes)