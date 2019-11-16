Iran petrol price hike: Protests erupt over surprise rationing

Naona maximum pressure imeanza kuzaa matunda.

===

Protests have erupted across Iran after the government unexpectedly announced it was rationing petrol and increasing its price, state media report.

Prices went up by at least 50% on Friday.

The authorities have reduced heavy subsidies on petrol prices to curb the impact of US sanctions which have badly affected Iran's economy.

Iran faces stiff sanctions on oil exports after the US pulled out of a nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

State news agency IRNA reported "severe" protests in Sirjan, central Iran, on Friday night as "people attacked a fuel storage warehouse in the city and tried to set fire to it".

One person was killed and others were injured, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Sirjan's governor as saying.

Protests also broke out in other cities including Mashhad, Birjand, Ahvaz, Gachsaran, Abadan, Khoramshahr, Mahshahr, Shiraz and Bandar Abbas, it added.

In Mashhad, Iran's second largest city, dozens of angry demonstrators blocked roads by abandoning their cars in traffic, AP news agency reported citing Iranian state media.

Videos posted online purportedly showed motorists in the capital, Tehran, stopping traffic on the Imam Ali Highway and chanting for the police to support them.

Another clip show what appeared to be a roadblock across the Tehran-Karaj motorway, hit by the season's first heavy snowfall.

Under the new measures, each motorist is allowed to buy 60 litres (13 gallons) of petrol a month at 15,000 rials ($0.13; £0.10) a litre. Each additional litre then costs 30,000 rials.

Previously, drivers were allowed up to 250 litres at 10,000 rials per litre, AP reported.

The revenues gained from removing subsidies on petrol will be used for cash payments to low-income households, the government says.

The head of the Iranian Planning and Budget Organisation, Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, said that from this month, 18 million families would get an extra cash allowance as a result of the price increase.

The new measure is expected to bring in 300tn rials per annum, he said on state television.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 75% of Iranians were currently "under pressure" and the extra revenues from the petrol price hike would go to them and not the treasury, AFP news agency reports.

Cheap fuel

Iran has some of the world's cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall in value of its currency.

It is also one of the world's largest oil producers, with exports worth billions of dollars each year

US President Donald Trump reinstated the sanctions against Iran last year after abandoning the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.

Under the accord, Iran agreed to limit its controversial nuclear activities and allow in international inspectors in return for sanctions relief.

The sanctions have led to a sharp downturn in Iran's economy, pushing the value of its currency to record lows, quadrupling its annual inflation rate, driving away foreign investors and triggering protests.

Source: BBC News
 
Mbele ya safari ma-hayatollah hawana namna itabidi tu warudi kwenye meza ya mazungumzo.

Unaweza ukajifanya kukomalia vikwazo lkn kwa gharama kubwa sana. Ona pale kwenye Korean Peninsula, Korea moja ni tajiri sana huku mwingine akiwa machinga wakati watu ni wale wale.

Tunaona Russia nchi yenye watu wenye akili sana kushinda akina China, Brazil na India lkn uchumi wake uko nyuma kwa hayo mataifa....!!!! Vikwazo ni mbaya sana havina bingwa.
 
Ujinga ni kuangaika na kuiwaza Iran nchi ambayo haikuhusu hata kidogo, badala ya kuiwaza na kuisikitia nchi yako inayo elekea shimoni kwa maamuzi mabovu ya jiwe na genge lake.
 
Ujinga ni kuangaika na kuiwaza Iran nchi ambayo haikuhusu hata kidogo, badala ya kuiwaza na kuisikitia nchi yako inayo elekea shimoni kwa maamuzi mabovu ya jiwe na genge lake.
Hahahaahhaha leteni zile blah blah zenu eti Iran imevumilia na mtaalam wa kudili na vikwazo tangu miaka ya 70s,vile vya mwanzo vilikuwa si vikwazo hivi sasa ndio vikwazo kudadadeki mafuta yako lakini huna mtu wa kumuuzia. Muda si mrefu wataanza kumtumia Balozi wa Sweden kuomba mazungumzo. Na Marekani alivyokuwa nyoko akishaona vikwazo vinaanza kutafuna na yeye anashusha mabomu.
 
Hahahaahhaha leteni zile blah blah zenu eti Iran imevumilia na mtaalam wa kudili na vikwazo tangu miaka ya 70s,vile vya mwanzo vilikuwa si vikwazo hivi sasa ndio vikwazo kudadadeki mafuta yako lakini huna mtu wa kumuuzia. Muda si mrefu wataanza kumtumia Balozi wa Sweden kuomba mazungumzo. Na Marekani alivyokuwa nyoko akishaona vikwazo vinaanza kutafuna na yeye anashusha mabomu.
Ngoja tusubili hayo mazungumzo atakayo omba Iran na mabomu atakayo dondosha marekani,tuone kama itatokea au ni ndoto za alinacha.
 
Yaani mafuta bei chini kuzidi bei ya maji na bado wanalalamika?,usikute mwanzo lita ilikuwa eguivalent na sh 50 ya kibongo kwa lita.

Hata marekani kwenyewe bei haiwezi kuwa chini hivyo
 
Hahahaahhaha leteni zile blah blah zenu eti Iran imevumilia na mtaalam wa kudili na vikwazo tangu miaka ya 70s,vile vya mwanzo vilikuwa si vikwazo hivi sasa ndio vikwazo kudadadeki mafuta yako lakini huna mtu wa kumuuzia. Muda si mrefu wataanza kumtumia Balozi wa Sweden kuomba mazungumzo. Na Marekani alivyokuwa nyoko akishaona vikwazo vinaanza kutafuna na yeye anashusha mabomu.
Acha kujisumbua vikwazo vitaendelea kuwepo na Iran haitaomba mazungumzo na wala marekani hata thubutu hata chembe kuishambulia Iran na maisha yataendelea kama kawaida.
Maadui wa Iran wamejaribu kuiangusha karne na karne lakini hawajafanikiwa mpaka sasa, kwa hiyo matatizo kama hayo yamesha kuwa kawaida kwenye maisha ya wairani.
 
Yaani mafuta bei chini kuzidi bei ya maji na bado wanalalamika?,usikute mwanzo lita ilikuwa eguivalent na sh 50 ya kibongo kwa lita.

Hata marekani kwenyewe bei haiwezi kuwa chini hivyo
Hata mimi namshangaa huyu mleta mada anaye sema maisha ya wairani ni magumu wakati wao lita ya mafuta ni Tsh=300 wakati kwenye nchi yake ni Tsh=2500 sasa hapo sijui ni akina nani wenye maisha magumu kati raia wa Iran na wa nchi yake.
 
