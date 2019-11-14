I am the one for you Babe.... Yeeaaahh....!

Kasie

Kasie

Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2013
Messages
15,169
Points
2,000
Kasie

Kasie

Platinum Member
Joined Dec 29, 2013
15,169 2,000
You know what babe,

Your Voice

Your Smile,

Your Touch,

The way you do your Homework,

The way you look at me and take gasp without being noticed aahahahahahaaaa I just love you boo... yeah I am the one, am the only one who.....Muembe Dodo I am the one for you

Supriseeeeeeee, ahahahahahaa mmmuuuuaaaahhhh!!!

You are the only one for me Bdodoo uuuuhhhhhh am in love.......

Maskini Granny Kasie, she is in love eheehheheeee


Am the only one for you babe and you are my only one...

Kasinde Matata.
 
Asprin

Asprin

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2008
Messages
60,603
Points
2,000
Asprin

Asprin

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 8, 2008
60,603 2,000
Kasie said:
You know what babe,

Your Voice

Your Smile,

Your Touch,

The way you do your Homework,

The way you look at me and take gasp without being noticed aahahahahahaaaa I just love you boo... yeah I am the one, am the only one who.....Muembe Dodo I am the one for you

Supriseeeeeeee, ahahahahahaa mmmuuuuaaaahhhh!!!

You are the only one for me Bdodoo uuuuhhhhhh am in love.......

Maskini Granny Kasie, she is in love eheehheheeee


Am the only one for you babe and you are my only one...

Kasinde Matata.
Click to expand...
Ntaendelea kukudekeza na kukubembeleza mpaka ziraili atakapoamua kumchukua mmoja wetu...

1573738351812.png
 
Kasie

Kasie

Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2013
Messages
15,169
Points
2,000
Kasie

Kasie

Platinum Member
Joined Dec 29, 2013
15,169 2,000
Nleterewa Nganengo said:
Aisee, hii lugha iliyokuja na meli na kwetu hakuna bahari inanitesa kwelikweli.
K - matata, kikongwe mrembo hebu fanya kunitumia sirini haya maneno kwa lugha pendwa ya taifa la Bongo na mimi nipate neno la kusema.
Click to expand...
Ahahahahahaaa double N,

Kasinde amehorojeshwa na Muembe Dodo na msimu wa maembe ndo huu umeingia, dodo tamu mti uko uani na kwa jirani yaani ndo hilo jiwimbo hapo juu likasema huyu Dodo huyu ndo wa pekee kwa jili ya Kasie an Kasie ndo mahsusi bin maalum kwa ajili ya Dodo oooeeeooooo ooooeeeeoooo.... he is the only one..
 
Kasie

Kasie

Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2013
Messages
15,169
Points
2,000
Kasie

Kasie

Platinum Member
Joined Dec 29, 2013
15,169 2,000
Asprin said:
Ntaendelea kukudekeza na kukubembeleza mpaka ziraili atakapoamua kumchukua mmoja wetu...

View attachment 1263106
Click to expand...
Aahahahahahaa Babu Big Sam orijinaleee, nani kama wewee atiii.....

Mahaba yako yananiacha hooii babuu, nimenasa, nimekufa nimehorojeka sihemi sipumui najimwambafy tuu hapa JF kwa madekezo yako aahhahahahhaaaaa

Kwa mahaba yako hay Isiraelei mwenyewe ataona aibu kumchukua mmoja wetu.......

Malabuku zetu mara sabini na mia mbili na mbili, mmuuuaaahhh!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
SweetieLee Babe, am afraid this was never meant to be..!! Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 488
Merci Raha unayoipata ukiwa na babe wkt wa kusafiri na ndege Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 127
UrbanGentleman Morning kiss babe Before you go my love!! Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 43
Similar threads
Babe, am afraid this was never meant to be..!!
Raha unayoipata ukiwa na babe wkt wa kusafiri na ndege
Morning kiss babe Before you go my love!!

Forum statistics

Threads 1,354,534
Members 518,526
Posts 33,092,858

FOLLOW US

Top