I am Electrical Technician am looking for a job

Mtembea Peku
Member
- Joined
Nov 1, 2019
- Messages
- 6
- Points
- 45
Mtembea Peku
Member
Joined Nov 1, 2019
6 45
Hi, I hold Ordinary Diploma's certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering NTA6 with two years working experience.
I'm seeking for assistance to anybody who knows Electrical Contractors/Subcontractor that have such a vacancy which is based in Dar es salam.
Anybody who get in touch please don't hesitate to contact me through this thread or pm me for more details.
