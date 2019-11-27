I am Electrical Technician am looking for a job

M

Mtembea Peku

Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
6
Points
45
M

Mtembea Peku

Member
Joined Nov 1, 2019
6 45
Hi, I hold Ordinary Diploma's certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering NTA6 with two years working experience.
I'm seeking for assistance to anybody who knows Electrical Contractors/Subcontractor that have such a vacancy which is based in Dar es salam.
Anybody who get in touch please don't hesitate to contact me through this thread or pm me for more details.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jamii Opportunities Electrical Maintenance Technician at DDC (December, 2019) Jukwaa la Ajira na Tenda 0
Jamii Opportunities Electrical Technician at Coca-Cola Kwanza (November, 2019) Jukwaa la Ajira na Tenda 0
C Msaada kuhusu interview za utumishi upande wa fundi sanifu umeme(ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN) Jukwaa la Ajira na Tenda 2
Sharifu kaimukirwa Electrical technician Jukwaa la Ajira na Tenda 24
C MWENYEKUA NA PAST PAPERS ZA TANESCO UPANDE WA ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN Jukwaa la Ajira na Tenda 34
Similar threads
Electrical Maintenance Technician at DDC (December, 2019)
Electrical Technician at Coca-Cola Kwanza (November, 2019)
Msaada kuhusu interview za utumishi upande wa fundi sanifu umeme(ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN)
Electrical technician
MWENYEKUA NA PAST PAPERS ZA TANESCO UPANDE WA ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN

Forum statistics

Threads 1,367,604
Members 521,786
Posts 33,404,372

FOLLOW US

Top