Harmonize awakera Wakenya, afanya interview na wanahabari kwa dakika 3

Wanahabari wa nchini Kenya, wakasirika baada ya Mwanamuziki kutoka Tanzania, Harmonize kuwapa dakika 3 za mahojianoMwanamuziki huyo aliyeachia kibao kipya kinachokwenda kwa jina la "Uno" anafanya ziara kwenye vituo vya redio na televisheni kwa nchi 3 za Afrika MasharikiMahojianao hayo yalifanyika kwa haraka licha ya kuwa yameahirishwa mara kadhaa kutokana na sababu mbalimbaliMwanamuziki huyo alifika katika ukumbi wa kuzungumza na Wanahabari akiwa ameongozana na walinzi wake waliowasukuma watu======Kenyan journalists were on Friday night left bewildered after Harmonize gave a three-minute press conference after postponing it multiple times.The Tanzanian singer had released his new song 'Uno' and organized a media tour in three countries: Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.He granted Tanzanian media all the time they wanted and poured his heart out about his current situation with WCB on Thursday.Later that night, he threw a bash for the media and celebrities and even gave a stunning performance of his new song.On Friday, he had scheduled a press conference for 11 am. He then pushed it to 3 pm. Just before the time, it was announced that the singer and his management rescheduled it to 7 pm.Not minding the time of the event, journalists arrived in good numbers at the Blue Door VIP lounge and at exactly 7 pm sharp, we had settled down, waiting for the star.An hour later, the singer arrives with his crew and multiple bodyguards, who pushed people out of the way."Thanks for the support you have always been giving me," Harmonize said.He answered two questions and demanded not to be asked about WCB. The singer spoke for about three minutes and walked out of the room, ignoring a journalist who was still asking a question.Asked by the PR organizing the interview about the “one-on-one” interviews he had requested, the singer gave a big no as his bodyguards pushed the chairs to create a way for the singer to get out.While journalists were left in disbelief at the kind of arrogance they were treated to, it was revealed that the singer’s excuse was that he was late for a TV show, which was starting at 10 pm.“This is the reason we are supporting the Gengetone kids and not these Tanzanian artistes,” a journalist saidIn support of the conversation, a writer of a popular newspaper said, “This is not the way to treat people, especially the media. Atajua hajui. His ego will take him nowhere. I will never cover anything about him, ever again!” he swore.Hours later, Harmonize went to his anticipated TV show like nothing happened.