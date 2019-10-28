Harmonize awakera Wakenya, afanya interview na wanahabari kwa dakika 3

harmonize.jpg

Wanahabari wa nchini Kenya, wakasirika baada ya Mwanamuziki kutoka Tanzania, Harmonize kuwapa dakika 3 za mahojiano

Mwanamuziki huyo aliyeachia kibao kipya kinachokwenda kwa jina la "Uno" anafanya ziara kwenye vituo vya redio na televisheni kwa nchi 3 za Afrika Mashariki

Mahojianao hayo yalifanyika kwa haraka licha ya kuwa yameahirishwa mara kadhaa kutokana na sababu mbalimbali

Mwanamuziki huyo alifika katika ukumbi wa kuzungumza na Wanahabari akiwa ameongozana na walinzi wake waliowasukuma watu


======

Kenyan journalists were on Friday night left bewildered after Harmonize gave a three-minute press conference after postponing it multiple times.

The Tanzanian singer had released his new song 'Uno' and organized a media tour in three countries: Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

He granted Tanzanian media all the time they wanted and poured his heart out about his current situation with WCB on Thursday.

Later that night, he threw a bash for the media and celebrities and even gave a stunning performance of his new song.

On Friday, he had scheduled a press conference for 11 am. He then pushed it to 3 pm. Just before the time, it was announced that the singer and his management rescheduled it to 7 pm.

Not minding the time of the event, journalists arrived in good numbers at the Blue Door VIP lounge and at exactly 7 pm sharp, we had settled down, waiting for the star.

An hour later, the singer arrives with his crew and multiple bodyguards, who pushed people out of the way.
"Thanks for the support you have always been giving me," Harmonize said.

He answered two questions and demanded not to be asked about WCB. The singer spoke for about three minutes and walked out of the room, ignoring a journalist who was still asking a question.

Asked by the PR organizing the interview about the “one-on-one” interviews he had requested, the singer gave a big no as his bodyguards pushed the chairs to create a way for the singer to get out.

While journalists were left in disbelief at the kind of arrogance they were treated to, it was revealed that the singer’s excuse was that he was late for a TV show, which was starting at 10 pm.

“This is the reason we are supporting the Gengetone kids and not these Tanzanian artistes,” a journalist said

In support of the conversation, a writer of a popular newspaper said, “This is not the way to treat people, especially the media. Atajua hajui. His ego will take him nowhere. I will never cover anything about him, ever again!” he swore.

Hours later, Harmonize went to his anticipated TV show like nothing happened.

-The Star Kenya-
 
Lol mnampapatikia ndio maana na hilo mkubali tu hamna la kufanya sababu mlishaendesha movement ya play Kenya's music, sijui mlikomea wapi

Hamna lolote mnaweza mfanya sababu ni International artiste tayari, yupo mbali zaidi ya hizo media zenu combined
 
Kikaragosi ambacho hakina akili. Hakina be wala te lakini kinatoka Ldc kinakuja middle income kutuonyesha madharau? Kwani yeye ndio nani? Tumeona wengi wakija kwa moto na kupotea. Muulize Mr. Nice alivyokuja kwa moto sasa hivi hayupo tena. Heshima na unyenyekevu ni vitu vya maana sana. Rose Muhando ni sisi tunamuhifadhi huku baada ya kufukuzwa kama mbwa na Watanzania wenzake. Sisi tunampenda na kumhufadhi Rose bila bugdha.
 
My dear Kenyans' Harmoniser ana dharau sana, its better to support niggazs from Githurui, Eistleigh, Namba 8, Natharena huko nanyuki kuliko this ****** shit!
Mnatakiwa kugomea kabisa show zake na kutozionyesha kwenye media.
 
Huyo jamaa akiwa Mbunge wa CCM huko eneo ya Makonde mwaka ujao, Wamakonde watapata shida. Ukimuuliza Harmonize swali anakupiga makonde.
 
Bro relux, these are just YoungStars. Wakikua wataacha. Don't take them seriously. Au wewe huna watoto wa umri huo uliowalea.
 
Labda wa CHATO, Jiwe ana mawazo mgando sana, yani kila mtu mwenye umaarufu ni kuwa mbunge?
amefanyia nini jamii zaidi ya kukatia viuno watoto wa watu na kuwaaacha bila matumaini?

Wanafunzi wangapi wa UDSM wamepigwa paip na Harmo na hakuna ndoa?
Wanafunzi wa Sekondari vivyo hivyo, naona ifike pahala siasa iheshimike, kesho kutwa utaskia PIERE LIQUID NAYE AWE mbunge, na nabii tito maana ndio za jiwe hizo
 
Play Kenyan music iliishia wapi?, hamna la kumfanya, wanamuziki wa Tanzania wamewashika wakenya matakoni, hamuwezi kuwafanya lolote, mtaendelea kuwalamba miguu na kubaki kupiga kelele kama mbwa tu.

Hii sio Mara ya kwanza kwa Harmonize kuwadharau wakenya, alishawahi kukataa kupanda jukwaani wakati watu walishaingia ukumbuni wakimsubiri, mlilalamika lakini hakuna mlichofanya.
 
Huyu ongea yake na vitendo anavyovifanya ni vitu viwili tofauti sana

Nimekuwa nikifatilia interview zake nyingi anajua kuficha ubaya wake kwenye maneno mnaweza mkadhani ni innocent kbs lkn matendo yake ndio yanayotanabaisha wazi ni mtu wa aina gani
 
Jaguar amewafanyia nini wananchi wake zaidi ya kupandikiza chuki?
 
Bado ni mdogo, ndiyo maana na wewe umemuita dogo. Ashauriwe tu namna ya kuishi na watu. Kwa maana anaonekana mtu kati ya watu kwa sababu ya watu. Asiwadharau watu. Awapende watu na kuwaheshimu watu, basi ataendelea kuwa mtu mbele ya watu.
 
Unaiwaza sana Tanzania mdogo wako sidhani kama hizo dharau kwa nchi anayotoka zinatoka wapo..please Kenyans acheni utoto mnatakiwa mkue kila siku nawaambiaga..Harmonize ana dharau sana sio kwenu nyie hata huku Bongo sasa sidhani kama ni hekima kuandika dharau ulizoziandika hapo...
 
