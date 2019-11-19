Harambee Starlets thrash Djibouti 12 - 0

Harambee Starlets thrash Djibouti to storm Cecafa semis

Harambee Starlets on Tuesday sailed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Council of East and Central African Football Association (Cecafa) Women Championship after an impressive 12-0 win over Djibouti in their second Group B match in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.Jentrix Shikwanga was the star of the game as she bagged for four goals, while fellow striker Mwanalima Adam and Mercy Airo scored hat tricks each in the lopsided encounter.