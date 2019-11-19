Harambee Starlets thrash Djibouti 12 - 0

Harambee Starlets thrash Djibouti to storm Cecafa semis

In Summary
  • Jentrix Shikwanga was the star of the game as she bagged for four goals, while fellow striker Mwanalima Adam and Mercy Airo scored hat tricks each in the lopsided encounter.

Harambee Starlets on Tuesday sailed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Council of East and Central African Football Association (Cecafa) Women Championship after an impressive 12-0 win over Djibouti in their second Group B match in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Jentrix Shikwanga was the star of the game as she bagged for four goals, while fellow striker Mwanalima Adam and Mercy Airo scored hat tricks each in the lopsided encounter.
 
Oyaaa!! Ina maana kila mmoja wao alipata fursa ya kwenda kufunga bao, nakumbuka michezo yetu utotoni, kuna kipindi tulifunga mabao hadi kipa wetu akatuomba fursa naye akafunge la kwake, tulimuandalia mashambulizi hadi akafunga bao.

Hongera sana dada zetu, ila huko Dar mkae mbali na haya mafisi ya JF ambayo huja kuisema nchi yetu vibaya......hehehehe
 
Gunther1 said:
Harambee Starlets thrash Djibouti to storm Cecafa semis

In Summary
  • Jentrix Shikwanga was the star of the game as she bagged for four goals, while fellow striker Mwanalima Adam and Mercy Airo scored hat tricks each in the lopsided encounter.

Harambee Starlets on Tuesday sailed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Council of East and Central African Football Association (Cecafa) Women Championship after an impressive 12-0 win over Djibouti in their second Group B match in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Jentrix Shikwanga was the star of the game as she bagged for four goals, while fellow striker Mwanalima Adam and Mercy Airo scored hat tricks each in the lopsided encounter.
Haws wakikutana na twiga nafikiri wachezaji 8 watakuwa na braces.
 
Safi sana, naona sasa kina dada wa Harambee Starlets wameamua kufanya makubwa kwenye mchuano wa CECAFA. Walikuwa wamejituma kweli kwenye kampeni yao ya kufuzu kushiriki kwenye Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ila waliikosa kibahati mbaya baada ya kufungwa na timu ya Zambia 1-0 hivi majuzi.
www.nation.co.ke

Harambee Starlets' Olympic dream over

They lost 1-0 away to Zambia in the return leg of their fourth round qualifying match.
www.nation.co.ke www.nation.co.ke
Hongera kwa Harambee Starlets!
 
Sasa unazan kuifunga Djibouti ndio kuifunga TZ eee ?, ngoja mda mfike utaikataa hiyi timu yako
Oyaaa!! Ina maana kila mmoja wao alipata fursa ya kwenda kufunga bao, nakumbuka michezo yetu utotoni, kuna kipindi tulifunga mabao hadi kipa wetu akatuomba fursa naye akafunge la kwake, tulimuandalia mashambulizi hadi akafunga bao.

Hongera sana dada zetu, ila huko Dar mkae mbali na haya mafisi ya JF ambayo huja kuisema nchi yetu vibaya......hehehehe
Pia kuhusu uchawi huko mpaka serikali yenu inajua kama ninyi wachawi kipindi kile cha kuhesabu sensa muliombwa mutulie majumbani ili muhesabiwe musiende kuwanga mukawarisha wafanya kazi wa sensa
Tatizo kwenu uchawi ndio kila kitu, na sielewi kwanini hamtumii huo uchawi kushinda kombe la dunia

