Happening Now: Groundbreaking Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone.

Support of the Development of Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and the Construction of Mombasa Gate Bridge

The President is currently launching the Dongo Kundu special economic zone, a massive industrial hub to process value added products. It is expected at full occupancy it will create jobs for more than 100,000 people in the many Factories that have shown interest in taking residence in the facility. This is after the launch of the Naivasha special economic zone yesterday.Funded and to be constructed by the Japanese to the tune of Kshs 40 billion, this project is part of Kenya's vision 2030. It also includes completion of Dongo kundu bypass phase 2. It is located close to Mombasa port which means it will majorly be for export oriented industries.September 20, 201920th September 2019, H.E. Mr. Ryoichi Horie, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Kenya and Hon. Ukur Yatani, Acting Cabinet Secretary of the National Treasury and Planning of the Republic of Kenya signed and exchanged documents on the following concessional loan projects and a grant assistance project:1. Mombasa Special Economic Zone Development Project (I)【Concessional Loan Project: 37.09 billion JPY (about 350 million USD)】2. Mombasa Gate Bridge Construction Project (I)【Concessional Loan Project: 47.80 billion JPY (about 450 million USD)】3. Project for Infrastructure Development in Mombasa Special Economic Zone at Dongo Kundu Area【Grant Assistance: 6 billion JPY (about 57 million USD)】The purpose of the concessional loan and the grant assistance on the SEZ is to improve logistics capacity of the SEZ and to stabilize the electricity supply by developing a port, access road, electricity supply, water supply and drainage facilities in the SEZ, and finally to contribute to the improvement of the investment environment in Mombasa.The purpose of the concessional loan on Mombasa Gate Bridge is to ease the congestion in the Mombasa Island and to facilitate the traffic and logistics in the Mombasa area by constructing the bridge over the Likoni Channel and improving the relevant roads, and finally to contribute to revitalize the economic activity in Kenya and East African countries.In his speech during the signing ceremony, Ambassador Horie mentioned that his expectation was that the SEZ would be a major contributor to the accomplishment of a key aspect of the Kenyan government’s Big-4 agenda, namely “Manufacturing”, and that it would grow to become a hub of industry for the entire East Africa. Furthermore, he mentioned that his hope was that the Gate Bridge would represent quality infrastructure and become a new symbol of the friendship and collaboration between Kenya and Japan. It would also serve as a “bridge” for the bilateral relationship between the government of Kenya and Japan going forward.H.E. Ambassador Ryoichi Horie and Hon. Ukur Yatani at the Signing Ceremony."