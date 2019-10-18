Happening Now: Groundbreaking Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone.

Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2019
Messages
693
Points
500
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 6, 2019
693 500
The President is currently launching the Dongo Kundu special economic zone, a massive industrial hub to process value added products. It is expected at full occupancy it will create jobs for more than 100,000 people in the many Factories that have shown interest in taking residence in the facility. This is after the launch of the Naivasha special economic zone yesterday.
Funded and to be constructed by the Japanese to the tune of Kshs 40 billion, this project is part of Kenya's vision 2030. It also includes completion of Dongo kundu bypass phase 2. It is located close to Mombasa port which means it will majorly be for export oriented industries.

"
Support of the Development of Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and the Construction of Mombasa Gate Bridge
September 20, 2019

20th September 2019, H.E. Mr. Ryoichi Horie, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Kenya and Hon. Ukur Yatani, Acting Cabinet Secretary of the National Treasury and Planning of the Republic of Kenya signed and exchanged documents on the following concessional loan projects and a grant assistance project:

1. Mombasa Special Economic Zone Development Project (I)【Concessional Loan Project: 37.09 billion JPY (about 350 million USD)】
2. Mombasa Gate Bridge Construction Project (I)【Concessional Loan Project: 47.80 billion JPY (about 450 million USD)】
3. Project for Infrastructure Development in Mombasa Special Economic Zone at Dongo Kundu Area【Grant Assistance: 6 billion JPY (about 57 million USD)】

The purpose of the concessional loan and the grant assistance on the SEZ is to improve logistics capacity of the SEZ and to stabilize the electricity supply by developing a port, access road, electricity supply, water supply and drainage facilities in the SEZ, and finally to contribute to the improvement of the investment environment in Mombasa.

The purpose of the concessional loan on Mombasa Gate Bridge is to ease the congestion in the Mombasa Island and to facilitate the traffic and logistics in the Mombasa area by constructing the bridge over the Likoni Channel and improving the relevant roads, and finally to contribute to revitalize the economic activity in Kenya and East African countries.

In his speech during the signing ceremony, Ambassador Horie mentioned that his expectation was that the SEZ would be a major contributor to the accomplishment of a key aspect of the Kenyan government’s Big-4 agenda, namely “Manufacturing”, and that it would grow to become a hub of industry for the entire East Africa. Furthermore, he mentioned that his hope was that the Gate Bridge would represent quality infrastructure and become a new symbol of the friendship and collaboration between Kenya and Japan. It would also serve as a “bridge” for the bilateral relationship between the government of Kenya and Japan going forward.

H.E. Ambassador Ryoichi Horie and Hon. Ukur Yatani at the Signing Ceremony."
 
Kafrican

Kafrican

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
5,296
Points
2,000
Kafrican

Kafrican

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 26, 2015
5,296 2,000
Before you get to Dongo Kundu SEZ


Hii ndo phase 1 ya bara bara inayoelekea huko as part of Msa Port development Project - Dongo Kundu Bypass







----


Phase 2 ya hio barabara ndo itafika hapo Dongo Kundu ambayo iko opposite ya Msa port ukivuka bahari, Ujenzi ulianza Mwezi uliopita Hio phase 2 itakua 15km na itakua na madaraja matatu ikiwemu daraja la 1.4km

Dongo Kundu Bypass (10.1+8.96+6.86=25.92km)

1. Phase 1: Miritini junction to Mwache junction + Kipevu Link Road (10.1 km) 4 lanes (Completed)
2. Phase 2: Mwache junction to Mteza (including Mteza bridge) 8.96 km 4 lanes
a. Mwache bridge (660m)
b. Mteza bridge (1,440m)
c. Tsunza viaduct (690m)
3. Phase 3: Mteza (excluding Mteza bridge to Kibundani junction (6.86 km) 4 lanes
a. Right turn viaduct.
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
14,931
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
14,931 2,000
Aki ya nani hii nchi bana, yaani sio kwa kasi hii, hapa tunawapiga mabao double double....yaan kila tukiamka bonge la mradi...hapa mnawachosha majirani ambao huja kukojolea chochote kizuri cha Kenya, mnafaa mnawapa siku kama mbili ndio mnatangaza, lakini kwa style hii wanaishiwa bundle, unajua wanategemea zile buku saba za Lumumba.
 
Kafrican

Kafrican

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
5,296
Points
2,000
Kafrican

Kafrican

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 26, 2015
5,296 2,000
Alafu kuna kitu inaitwa Mombasa Northern Bypass ambayo itakua bara bara nyengine swafi sana! hio inapita na huko nyuma ya Mombasa ili kupunguza msongamano wa mji wa Mombasa, Itakua si lazima upitia na kati kati ya Mombasa kama unataka kuenda upande mwengine mbele ya Mombasa

 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
14,931
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
14,931 2,000
NairobiWalker said:
Someone tag me when the haters arrive.
Click to expand...
Haters are getting outpaced and exhausted, the speed and frequency with which these things are coming up, considering they have to wait for daily CCM posho in order to afford internet and dig up Google for anything to help them smear.
Right now they are still stuck in the JKIA expressway thread.
 
REDEEMER.

REDEEMER.

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 22, 2015
Messages
8,891
Points
2,000
REDEEMER.

REDEEMER.

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 22, 2015
8,891 2,000
Naxvegas254 said:
Kibaha highway 19km- Dar es salaam
Dongo Kundu 25km - Mombasa
Conclusion
Dar es salaam vs Mombasa REDEEMER.
Click to expand...
Hahaha how many counties are in Kenya? All these conned and overpriced corruptions are all located on either Nairobi or Mombasa, I never heard of alternative counties, it's like the only people deserving developments are in central Kenya and Mombasa,

I certainly have the clue you just consider coastal just because Uhuru owned the biggest chunk of the grabbed land and the port, otherwise komora096 would have been living the life northern Kenyans live, hell on earth

After all am not jealous instead am pity about how you are being looted every now like no one's business yaani mnapigwa ya hela yotree
 
vulcan

vulcan

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 2, 2012
Messages
945
Points
1,000
vulcan

vulcan

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 2, 2012
945 1,000
Kafrican said:
Alafu kuna kitu inaitwa Mombasa Northern Bypass ambayo itakua bara bara nyengine swafi sana! hio inapita na huko nyuma ya Mombasa ili kupunguza msongamano wa mji wa Mombasa, Itakua si lazima upitia na kati kati ya Mombasa kama unataka kuenda upande mwengine mbele ya Mombasa

Click to expand...
Niliiwambia Watanzania, very soon itakuwa Mombasa vs Dar , Nairobi is not in your league anymore
 
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
9,020
Points
2,000
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 16, 2015
9,020 2,000
REDEEMER. said:
Hahaha is that hurting you? But it's true though Nairobi world's recognition of hosting the real zombies not fake from Hollywood movies You have to be proud like having kipchoge
Click to expand...
Uliitizama hii ya 'Darwins Nightmare', na ulijivunia kwamba iliipa Tz sifa nyingi duniani kama shamba la bibi? Humo ndani utawaona machokoraa wa Mwanza wakivuta hiyo hiyo gundi. Tena mbaya zaidi ni kwamba ili wapate hiyo gundi, wao wanachoma 'carton' ambazo zinatumiwa kusafirisha samaki kwenye ndege kuelekea Europe. Ndege ambazo zinabeba samaki wote na kuwaacha wananchi wenzako wakigombania mabaki ya samaki walio oza kwenye dampo. Hii filamu ilinitamausha kweli kweli nilipo ona ndege hizo hizo zikirudi na silaha haramu ambazo zinatumiwa hadi sasa hivi kuendelea kuua maelfu ya watu DRC. Ila kuona marubani wa ndege hizo za kirussia wakiwadunga visu na kuwaua dada zenu, bila ya hatua yeyote kuchukuliwa dhidi yao, ndio ilinitia hasira hadi leo hii.
 
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2019
Messages
693
Points
500
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 6, 2019
693 500
REDEEMER. said:
Hahaha how many counties are in Kenya? All these conned and overpriced corruptions are all located on either Nairobi or Mombasa, I never heard of alternative counties, it's like the only people deserving developments are in central Kenya and Mombasa,

I certainly have the clue you just consider coastal just because Uhuru owned the biggest chunk of the grabbed land and the port, otherwise komora096 would have been living the life northern Kenyans live, hell on earth

After all am not jealous instead am pity about how you are being looted every now like no one's business yaani mnapigwa ya hela yotree
Click to expand...
a) Busi-siaya-kisumu-Homa bay-Migori dual carriage highway (450 km)
b) Nairobi-Nakuru expressway(175 km)
c) eldoret southern and northern bypass (60 km)
d) Isiolo-Moyale highway (500 km)
e) Kisumu special economic zone
f) Naivasha special economic zone
g) Lamu port and Lamu industrial city
h) Kisumu-Kakamega-Webuye highway (67km)
i) Universal electricity access (75% world bank report as of may)............................................................................................................................................................................................................

The list is long, it is not just Nairobi. Not forgetting the numerous county government projects which are too many to be listed here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,344,107
Members 515,334
Posts 32,807,857

FOLLOW US

Top