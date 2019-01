Happening In Congo

Martin fayulu goes to court so that Felix Tshikedi cannot assume office till then.The Catholic Church disputes results and demands opening of the documents.Congo without a provisional govt......Monusco worried about Congolese stability.AU and SADC say they have no problem with results despite voter turnout being 39%The catholic Church deployed through its arm SENCO deployed 14000 observers more than the UN.Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app