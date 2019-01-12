Happening In Congo


Martin fayulu goes to court so that Felix Tshikedi cannot assume office till then.
The Catholic Church disputes results and demands opening of the documents.
Congo without a provisional govt.
.....
Monusco worried about Congolese stability.
AU and SADC say they have no problem with results despite voter turnout being 39%

The catholic Church deployed through its arm SENCO deployed 14000 observers more than the UN.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Mungu mbariki Martin Fayulu
 
Kabila ameshacheza kete, Fayulu ameshapigwa chini kwa kalamu tu, Jamaa ilikuwa ngumu kushindwa kutoka na support ya jimbo la Katanga angechanganya na za kwake kule Kisangani na Kivu North. Naona France, USA na Rome wamekosa mgembea waliyemtarajia kuwa atashinda.
Hakika,zaidi aelewe Wacongo wameamua Felix Tchisekedi ndiye Rais wao,kura hazikutosha. Hii roho ya uchu wa madaraka imuondoke.
 
