Everton, West Ham na Burnley zamgombania Mbwana Samatta

Klabu za ligi kuu ya England Everton, West Ham,Burnley na brighton zinamtaka staika wa Genk. Magazeti ya England standard London na mirror wameripoti habari hizo.

Samatta amekuwa kwenye kiwango kizuri msimu huu akifunga magoli 14



West Ham and Everton reportedly tracking 14-goal Genk hotshot after stunning start to the season

According to our friends at The Mirror (via

HITC ), the club are believed to be tracking Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.

The Tanzanian international has caught the eye in Belgium this season and has so far scored 14 goals in 16 games for his side, with six of those coming in Europa League qualifying.

As well as interest from West Ham, Everton, Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion are also said to be keeping tabs on the in-form forward.