Everton, West Ham na Burnley zamgombania Mbwana Samatta


brave one

brave one

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Feb 5, 2013
Messages
3,308
Likes
3,806
Points
280
brave one

brave one

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 5, 2013
3,308 3,806 280
#1
Klabu za ligi kuu ya England Everton, West Ham,Burnley na brighton zinamtaka staika wa Genk. Magazeti ya England standard London na mirror wameripoti habari hizo.
Samatta amekuwa kwenye kiwango kizuri msimu huu akifunga magoli 14

West Ham and Everton reportedly tracking 14-goal Genk hotshot after stunning start to the season
According to our friends at The Mirror (via
HITC ), the club are believed to be tracking Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.
The Tanzanian international has caught the eye in Belgium this season and has so far scored 14 goals in 16 games for his side, with six of those coming in Europa League qualifying.
As well as interest from West Ham, Everton, Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion are also said to be keeping tabs on the in-form forward.
 
P

Pdidy

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Nov 22, 2007
Messages
38,875
Likes
7,739
Points
280
P

Pdidy

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 22, 2007
38,875 7,739 280
#5
brave one said:
Kama akiendelea kuwa consistency mpaka mwisho was msimu nadhani atapata timu nzuri zaidi ligi la ujerumani au spain
Click to expand...
Germany awezi kuleshuguli pevu..unatafuta MPIRA UK ukijipanga MBELE ukosi magoli ya maana nimjuavyo NDOGO..German unatafuta MPIRA unaenda naombelee
 
brave one

brave one

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Feb 5, 2013
Messages
3,308
Likes
3,806
Points
280
brave one

brave one

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 5, 2013
3,308 3,806 280
#7
Pdidy said:
Germany awezi kuleshuguli pevu..unatafuta MPIRA UK ukijipanga MBELE ukosi magoli ya maana nimjuavyo NDOGO..German unatafuta MPIRA unaenda naombelee
Click to expand...
Bundesliga hawatumii nguvu nyingi Kama EPL mkuu, samatta anafit vizuri laliga na bundesliga kuliko EPL
 
Mkale

Mkale

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
839
Likes
486
Points
80
Mkale

Mkale

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 21, 2011
839 486 80
#10
kwa ligi y uingereza n umri wake ataend kupotea kul mapem.. makocha wengi EPL hawajui ku improve wachzaje hasa wa vilabu vy kaliba y everton ,wengi wanatka mchezaji aliekamilika zaidi so kw mbwana ni bora akaanzia germany ama spain nd badae aend uingereza.
 
Turnkey

Turnkey

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Jul 9, 2013
Messages
2,944
Likes
1,638
Points
280
Turnkey

Turnkey

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 9, 2013
2,944 1,638 280
#14
Mkale said:
kwa ligi y uingereza n umri wake ataend kupotea kul mapem.. makocha wengi EPL hawajui ku improve wachzaje hasa wa vilabu vy kaliba y everton ,wengi wanatka mchezaji aliekamilika zaidi so kw mbwana ni bora akaanzia germany ama spain nd badae aend uingereza.
Click to expand...
Bora aende England ..atavuna mpunga wa maana kuliko Germany or Spain
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,210,839
Members 460,574
Posts 28,384,670

FOLLOW US