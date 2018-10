East Air Force - Sukhoi and Mikoyan

Na kama kuna Vita kenya itajiandaa vilivyo na kununua heavy weaponary kutoka US. Thats why Israel hiwezi pigwa na enemies wake ambao hutumia Russian weapons. In an event of any war The US & Britain will always protect and fight alongside their allies! I think by now unajua The British & US have their Military base in Kenya! Kuanzisha vita na kenya ni Kuchokoza the Capitalist allies directly & you will be met with fire & Fury never seen in this world!