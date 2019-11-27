Eamonn Holmes in race row over calling Meghan Markle ‘uppity’

Eamonn Holmes has been questioned by ITV after he called Meghan Markle ‘uppity’ in a debate over the Duchess’s demands for privacy, according to a new report.



TV bosses have were reported to have banned the word from being used in future after they received a complaint because the term has racial connotations and apologised.



The TV presenter interviewed a reporter on This Morning in July 2019, who supported Meghan’s decision for privacy, stating that the restrictions they’ve put in place, including not revealing the name of their pet dog, wasn’t fair to the British public who pay in part for their lifestyle.



Calling from Canada, reporter Lainey Lui said at the time that it was unfair that Meghan is getting the brunt of the backlash, seeing as Harry had a hand in the decision too.



In response, Eamonn said that considering they’re ‘taking from the public purse’, they should be a bit more forthcoming.



‘You do know why it’s landing on her,’ he shot back. ‘If you have an uppity attitude, you’re only through the door two minutes, and suddenly you’re sitting at Wimbledon, with Royal protection people going “no photographs”, you do know.



‘If that was somebody in Canada, you would be writing [that] they’re right up their own backside.’



The word ‘uppity’ was used as an insult to black slaves in the US who ‘didn’t know their place’.



The complainant also wrote to the TV network’s Head of Diversity Ade Rawcliffe, who responded and explained that Eamonn is now aware of the word’s full meaning and promised not to use it again, reports the Daily Mail.



‘The origins of the term have now been explained to Eamonn and the wider editorial team and it won’t be used again. We apologise for any offence that this may have caused you,’ he explained.

A spokesperson for ITV told The Daily Mail: ‘At the time of the broadcast in July, Eamonn Holmes was unaware of the history of a particular usage of the term “uppity” and how it could have been interpreted when describing Meghan Markle. Eamonn was using the term to describe what he interpreted as arrogance.’





Since publication of this article, ITV has stated: It is incorrect to state that there is an ITV ban on the word uppity. There is no such ban on the word “uppity” per se, rather care will be taken regarding the context of its use.



Eamonn Holmes’ representative has been approached for a comment.