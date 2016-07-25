Cost comparison SGR Kenya vs SGR Tanzania

why do people forget one important issue that makes all the difference.Ethiopias land was taken by the governmentTanzanias land all belongs to the govt, so in most parts, they will compenset those who are really affected so its cheaperon the other hand, in kenya, its willing seller, willing buyer,a piece of land can go from 1 million to 60 million within 5 years if the place becomes lucrative.a d the distance of the rail from msa to nairobi is not 400km, its 609km. plus the chinies will be buildind a 100million plus university collage of railway which its not building anywhere else in africa and in this region, it will be the center on exellence for the region that is wiryh more than the loanone of the deals on the kenyas SGR----Costing $US4 billion and providing 30,000 local jobs, the project would make Kenya, China's central technical training hub for railway experts in East and Central Africa.Irungu Nyakera, Kenya's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, made the announcement last week. Before completing the project, the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has granted another $US10 million for necessary upgrades to Kenya's Railway Training Institute (RTI).The funds will be used to construct a tower, to-be-completed in a year, which will accommodate the hub. The institute will provide training for railway specialists from the countries, which cluster around the SGR including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).Kenya's lecturers in this field will be training in China to fulfill their rail engineering degree programs. Ten RTI lecturers are already in China. Another 40 lecturers are expected to arrive in the next few months.While experts from China would offer education for a whole new generation of Africa's railway engineers， Kenya and China have held talks over partnership exchanges between some of their respective universities.-------So you can laugh now and claim we were ripped off, but 10years from now we will see who got a more expensive deal when Tz will still be hiring 'experts' while we will be using local experts to build other smaller railways in the cities