Construction of Kilifi wind farm in Kenya completed

Construction of a 36MW Kilifi wind farm, which will power manufacturing operations of Mombasa Cement has been completed. The company’s head of plant Koppal Srikantaiah confirmed the report and said the energy plant will help overcome power inefficiencies.



Kilifi wind farm

The wind farm is built on a 1,200 acre parcel of land in Vipingo, Kilifi County and construction got underway early this year. The wind park consists of 12 turbines of 3MW each. According to Mr Srikantaiah the wind power is expected to go live next month. The section of the land Mombasa Cement owns in Vipingo already operates a clinker factory that feeds its main plant in Athi River.



Mr Srikantaiah further explained that the land is at an elevation of between seven and 15 meters above the ocean and there is a steep cliff at its eastern edge towards the ocean. This makes designing of an onshore wind farm less complex. “The landscape can be characterised as flat which makes its accessibility relatively convenient and movement of turbines during installation, service and maintenance relatively convenient,” said Mr Srikantaiah.