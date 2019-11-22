Construction of Kilifi wind farm in Kenya completed

Sinister

Sinister

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 18, 2013
Messages
865
Points
1,000
Sinister

Sinister

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 18, 2013
865 1,000
Construction of a 36MW Kilifi wind farm, which will power manufacturing operations of Mombasa Cement has been completed. The company’s head of plant Koppal Srikantaiah confirmed the report and said the energy plant will help overcome power inefficiencies.

Kilifi wind farm
The wind farm is built on a 1,200 acre parcel of land in Vipingo, Kilifi County and construction got underway early this year. The wind park consists of 12 turbines of 3MW each. According to Mr Srikantaiah the wind power is expected to go live next month. The section of the land Mombasa Cement owns in Vipingo already operates a clinker factory that feeds its main plant in Athi River.

Mr Srikantaiah further explained that the land is at an elevation of between seven and 15 meters above the ocean and there is a steep cliff at its eastern edge towards the ocean. This makes designing of an onshore wind farm less complex. “The landscape can be characterised as flat which makes its accessibility relatively convenient and movement of turbines during installation, service and maintenance relatively convenient,” said Mr Srikantaiah.
 
Mekatilili

Mekatilili

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 16, 2011
Messages
1,254
Points
1,500
Mekatilili

Mekatilili

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 16, 2011
1,254 1,500
kirk git said:
These renewable like wind and solar are like toys. Factories run on solid fuel like coal, nuclear, hydropower etc.
Click to expand...
Dude it’s 2019. Read a book.

An integrated energy generation profile is what all countries should adopt. Solar, geothermal, hydroelectric, wind, waves & even nuclear can all be utilized in tandem. The ultimate goal is the furthering of our storage technologies and ultimately run a grid that’s over 95 renewables with live contingencies.

1. Hydropower is a source of renewable energy.

2. 77% of Germany’s energy comes from renewables. Germany is the industrial engine of Europe

3. China, USA, France and virtually all the major economies are either transitioning to renewable energy generation or investing heavily in renewable. France plans to switch to 95% renewables by 2060.
 
K

kirk git

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 24, 2018
Messages
583
Points
1,000
K

kirk git

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 24, 2018
583 1,000
Mekatilili said:
Dude it’s 2019. Read a book.

An integrated energy generation profile is what all countries should adopt. Solar, geothermal, hydroelectric, wind, waves & even nuclear can all be utilized in tandem. The ultimate goal is the furthering of our storage technologies and ultimately run a grid that’s over 95 renewables with live contingencies.

1. Hydropower is a source of renewable energy.

2. 77% of Germany’s energy comes from renewables. Germany is the industrial engine of Europe

3. China, USA, France and virtually all the major economies are either transitioning to renewable energy generation or investing heavily in renewable. France plans to switch to 95% renewables by 2060.
Click to expand...
You do not read at all. And you didn't read my post altogether.

I stated specifically that solar and wind are toys. And then I put hydropower together with nuclear and coal since it's reliable and time tested. Sio tu kuimba chorus ya renewable, renewable... blah blah.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Sinister Kenya commence construction of Naivasha Dry Port Kenyan News and Politics 7
Sinister Construction of 400kV Konza-Isinya power line in Kenya launched Kenyan News and Politics 1
Freddie998 World’s Largest Construction Company to Build Africa’s Tallest Development Kenyan News and Politics 7
MoseMkenya World’s Largest Construction Company to Build Africa’s Tallest Development Kenyan News and Politics 5
Mekatilili Under Construction: Affordable Housing | Park Road | 2,000 Units - Tunachapa Kazi! Kenyan News and Politics 12
Similar threads
Kenya commence construction of Naivasha Dry Port
Construction of 400kV Konza-Isinya power line in Kenya launched
World’s Largest Construction Company to Build Africa’s Tallest Development
World’s Largest Construction Company to Build Africa’s Tallest Development
Under Construction: Affordable Housing | Park Road | 2,000 Units - Tunachapa Kazi!

Forum statistics

Threads 1,358,736
Members 519,413
Posts 33,176,870

FOLLOW US

Top