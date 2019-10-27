Bill and Melinda Gates foundation kicked out of India

JF-Expert Member
areafiftyone

Joined Jan 4, 2017
Yes, the Microsoft founder and the icon of the Third-World Humanitarianism has been kicked out of India as his fraud was called out. He came to India posing as a philanthropist and humanitarian helping the Third-World poor people by alleviating their conditions and yes, of course, “VACCINATING” their children.
But, only a couple of years earlier suspicions started to emerge. As, reports of their themselves being heavily invested in the companies which were manufacturing those vaccines started to appear. Native Indian doctors and health activists started raising objections as the illegality of the testing of those vaccines on poor children started to come out into the open. Suspicions arose that he may have committed a crime against humanity by illegally testing vaccines on poor innocent children. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation had been facing trials in the Supreme Court of India since then and a couple of months earlier they were kicked out of this country. So that, they could no longer kill innocent poor Indian children by illegal vaccine testing.
Back in 2009, the Gates Foundation funded the trial of Gardasil (Merck and co.) on nearly sixteen thousand poor and vulnerable tribal school children of the state of Andhra Pradesh in India. Many among those children fell terribly ill and at least five among them died. At around the same time they conducted the trial of Cervarix (GlaxoSmithKline) on some fourteen thousand tribal children in Vadodara a place in Gujarat, another state of India. Because of this hundreds of those children fell terribly sick and at least two among them died. Upon investigation it was found that in both cases consent forms were forged. As many of those consent forms only had thumb impressions, many among them were singed by the wardens, who were bought, of the hostels those children were staying in. Many illiterate and poor parents were coerced into signing it too. And the children themselves had no clue about the nature of the disease and the vaccines.

Sana Ansari, 19, her brother Mazhar and sister Asiya were all enrolled in the trial of Gardasil 9 drug - but she and her family say she had no idea she was testing the drug.
A petition which condemned these atrocities as “ crimes against humanity” has claimed that the Gates Foundation, the WHO and the Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), both of which supported these trials, were criminally negligent for testing these deadly vaccines on the most vulnerable, poor, uneducated and massively under-informed people in India. They were not made aware of the potential dangers involved in those trials.

Aman Dhawan, 16, from Indore, lost weight and strength after being enrolled in the Gardasil 9 trial, which he didn't know he had signed up for either.
When all this was coming out into the open an attempt to cover this all up was also made with the help of bought up Indian health officials. But, eventually Gates Foundation was brought under trial in the Supreme Court of India. A couple of months ago it was kicked out this country. People of India will no longer be the victims of these Nazi-like experiments. It is time these big pharmaceutical companies realized that India is no longer going to allow them to treat vulnerable sections of India as guinea pigs because they can’t do that in their own countries.

Whistleblower Dr Anand Rai (pictured), 37, lifted the lid on the scandal of illegal drugs trials in the city and now has been given an armed guard to protect him.
And, I am damn sure that the Western mainstream media was not at all talking about it. I am from one those States of India to which the Gates Foundation came. Time and again it has been proved that in India majority of health related issues are because of hygiene related issues like poor sanitation or poor drinking water and things like that. And, not because of the lack of being vaccinated so that big pharmaceutical companies could earn huge profits.
Just because these innocent children are poor and vulnerable it does not mean that they deserve to be treated as guinea pigs for illegal and dangerous drug trials by big pharmaceutical companies.



The Bill and Melinda Gates has alot of activities in Tanzania and surely the situation can't be any different from that of India.For how long will Tanzania tolerate the exisistence of this totally draconian foundation and just as it is foing in India also continue treating us as Guinea Pigs.I believe it's high time we said no.
 
VAPS
JF-Expert Member
VAPS

Joined Jul 10, 2012
Hiyo habari inawalakini. Chanjo almost zote zinaratibiwa na WHO,wakishirikiana na wizara afya taifa husika. Bill gate wao ni wadhamini tu wa project. Pia japo si mtaaluma kila dawa ,chanjo ina side effect zake.
 
JF-Expert Member
Sky Eclat

Joined Oct 17, 2012
Research za aina hii ziliisha wakati wa Nazi Germany. Wayahudu waliokuwa kwenye toucher camps ndiyo walikuwa guine pigs.

Baadacya hapo kampuni za madawa zilidaiwa pesa nyingi. Sikuhizi ukiandika thesis tu ni lazima ipitiwe na ethics committee waridhike nayo ndiyo upate kibali cha kuendelea na research.
 
JF-Expert Member
logframe

Joined Aug 19, 2014
Hapa sisi wanadungwa tu mara chanjo ya x kesho ya y.
Sijaona parents consent huko mashuleni bali ni mwendo wa matangazo tu na kufata amri ya mwalimu mkuu.
 
JF-Expert Member
marxlups

Joined Dec 12, 2011
areafiftyone said:
The Bill and Melinda Gates has alot of activities in Tanzania and surely the situation can't be any different from that of India.For how long will Tanzania tolerate the exisistence of this totally draconian foundation and just as it is foing in India also continue treating us as Guinea Pigs.I believe it's high time we said no.
Mbona tulipokataa walisema tunaizuia serikali kutimiza majukumu yake.

Back mitishamba kutunusuru na vita za kibayolojia
 
Jorojik

J

Joined Dec 21, 2012
VAPS said:
Hiyo habari inawalakini. Chanjo almost zote zinaratibiwa na WHO,wakishirikiana na wizara afya taifa husika. Bill gate wao ni wadhamini tu wa project. Pia japo si mtaaluma kila dawa ,chanjo ina side effect zake.
Wizara ya afya ya nchi za dunia ya tatu zinawezaji kupima contents za dawa zinazofanyiwa majaribio? Hakuna aunthetic expertise, hakuna maabara bora ya chemical quality verification, hakuna policy za nchi hizi kuverify hizi drugs kutoka ng'ambo zaidi ya kuamini taarifa za kisayansi ya watengenezaji ambao ni kutoka nchi za magharibi pamoja na WHO. Kwanini hizo clinical test kama part ya drug efficacy haifanyiki katika nchi zao? Badala yake binadamu wa ulimwengu wa 3 wamegeuzwa kama test animal?
Taarifa zote za kitoksikolojia na human health risk assessment ni paper work established by manufacturers ambazo nchi zetu hizi hazina uwezo wa kuverify. Nchi zetu ziwe na sera rasmi na zijengewe uwezo wa kuverify contents za drugs kwa maana na active contents and additives ili tujinusuru in case there is fishy additives and innoculates added.
 
JF-Expert Member
black sniper

Joined Dec 10, 2013
Hongera sana Dr Anand Rai kwa kuliona hilo natumaini na sisi wa kwetu watalifuatilia kwa undani na sio kujiridhisha tu kuwa wazungu wana akili na dawa zao tutawachanja watoto wetu
Majaribio kwenye miili ya watoto wetu yakomeshwe kwani kama ni dawa nchi nyingi zinatengeneza sio gsk tu
 
