Battle royal: Kampala vs Dar es Salaam


Kampala is undeniably one of the most beautiful cities on the continent, with a nightlife to die for. With a population of 3 million people, it is the seat of Government and Economic capital of Uganda.

Dar es Salaam is the largest city in Tanzania with a population of 3 million people. It is the economic capital of Tanzania, the seat of Government being Dodoma, 500km away from Dar es Salaam.

Now the two cities have experienced tremendous growth in the last few years. Let us see what they have to offer for a visitor and any opportunities abound.
 
Ah, baana! Hata kama tunaonea TZ kivipi, Kampala bado saaana chini ya Dar.
It is a beautiful city, yeah. But comparing it with dar in terms of infrastructure.......suggesting that Kampala is even on an equal per with Dar in terms of development is a travesty!
 
Tihahahhaaaaa... Don't worry
 
Kampala labda kwa chuga
 
Dar Ni level za Nai
 
Therre is UGANDAN SECTION HERE...WHY NOT POST IT THERE? Hata wee tunakuonea huruma kama mwenzako GEZA..
 
ati kampala hehehe
 
First thing first, Dar is the city of 5 million people. Second, where are Uganda's to speak from themselves, why Kenyans are speaking for Uganda's?
 
Acheni dharau, kuifananisha Dar na vitu vya kijinga. Compare that so called K'la with Arusha, coz even Mwanza is far more better. They have a yesterday's man with a top job in office for more than 30 years now, how can they progress? while we, the people in TZ have a today's one!
 
30 years!
 
Mr Depay, you are totally wrong. Dar es Salaam has a population of MORE than Million people,the most populous 5 than any city.
 
Labda kama tunacompare hali ya hewa
 
Hahaha, enyewe huwezi linganisha Dar na Kampala. Dar is waaaaaay better
 
May be you are not ok, kufananisha Dar na Kampala .Tembea sio picha za mitandaoni ,mm ni businessman nasafiri kwa mwezi naweza kutembea Kampala, Nairobi ,Arusha ,Dar na Lusaka .May be kama ukilinganisha na Nairobi inaisogelea Dar kwa karibu ila Dar inakua sana ,Kama upo Uganda nenda Nairobi na Dar ndio utaona huko hamna kiti
 
Dar population 4.8 M
Kampala 2.7M
Nairobi 3.5M
 
