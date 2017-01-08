Battle royal: Kampala vs Dar es Salaam

Kampala is undeniably one of the most beautiful cities on the continent, with a nightlife to die for. With a population of 3 million people, it is the seat of Government and Economic capital of Uganda.



Dar es Salaam is the largest city in Tanzania with a population of 3 million people. It is the economic capital of Tanzania, the seat of Government being Dodoma, 500km away from Dar es Salaam.



Now the two cities have experienced tremendous growth in the last few years. Let us see what they have to offer for a visitor and any opportunities abound.