Barrick admit Acacia evaded taxes


K

kirk git

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Jan 24, 2018
Messages
301
Likes
264
Points
80
K

kirk git

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 24, 2018
301 264 80
#1
The already difficult relationship between Barrick Gold Corp. and its African arm, Acacia Mining, has taken another blow over claims and counterclaims about Acacia’s tax payments – or lack thereof – to the Tanzanian government.

The spat comes at a tense time for Acacia, whose fate is uncertain as Barrick and African gold producer Randgold Resources merge under a deal announced this week. A new executive team will review the portfolio of the enlarged company and possibly sell, close or restructure mining projects, a process that was already well under way at Barrick.

In an interview earlier this month with The Globe and Mail, Barrick executive chairman John Thornton said Barrick’s Tanzanian mines, which have been housed in 64-per-cent-owned Acacia since 2010, “had not paid corporate income taxes” in Tanzania, although it had made other payments such as royalties and payroll taxes.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The allegedly non-existent tax payments, he said, had severely damaged Acacia’s standing with the Tanzanian government. About a year and a half ago, the government banned exports of gold concentrate, effectively crippling Acacia’s Tanzanian operations and sending its London-listed shares into a tailspin. Since then, Acacia – formerly known as African Barrick – has been cut out of the talks to negotiate a new economic-value sharing deal with the government.

Mr. Thornton’s tax comments apparently came as a surprise to Acacia, whose chief executive, Peter Geleta, dismissed them as “inaccurate” in a Sept. 18 internal memo to employees that was sent to them to “set the record straight.”

The memo said that Acacia and its predecessor corporate entities had paid US$1-billion in taxes and royalties to the Tanzanian government over 15 years. Mr. Geleta added that, in the first half of this year, the corporate tax payments came to US$23.3-million. In 2017, they were US$34.6-million. Over 15 years, the total tax payments have come to about US$140-million.

On Thursday, in a statement to The Globe, Mr. Geleta said that Acacia had to make “clarifying releases” to the Tanzanian government and its own employees after Mr. Thornton’s quotes were published in The Globe. “We were very surprised by Mr. Thornton’s inaccurate comments and reached out to Barrick for an explanation,” he said.

Neither Mr. Thornton nor Barrick have denied that Mr. Thornton said Acacia had paid no corporate taxes in Tanzania. On Thursday, Barrick tried to clarify this statement by saying that “Mr. Thornton slightly exaggerated to make the point that he believes the Tanzanian government deserves a larger share of the revenue generated by mining operations in that country.”

With Acacia out of the negotiating picture with the Tanzanian government, the file to create a new deal has been handed to Kevin Thomson, Barrick’s senior executive vice-president of strategy. Mr. Thornton himself has also waded into the talks and has met with Tanzanian President John Joseph Magufuli at least twice since last year. No breakthrough is thought to be imminent.

In the interview with The Globe, Mr. Thornton said that recruiting Chinese partners in Tanzania might help break the negotiating deadlock, since Chinese investors generally have a good relationship with the Tanzanian government. He said there was an “almost 100-per-cent chance” the Chinese will be brought into Acacia’s projects. “The Chinese need copper as far as the eye can see,” Mr. Thornton said. “I told the Tanzanian President that he has to have a strategic relationship with China.”



In his note to employees, Mr. Geleta said “we do not know why” Mr. Thornton had virtually promised that the Chinese would invest in Acacia’s Tanzanian projects, although he admitted Acacia had talked to “a small number of [Chinese] parties” earlier this year about selling a stake in one or more of the Tanzanian projects. Mr. Geleta said he was not aware of any new developments on the future ownership of Acacia or Barrick’s intentions for its controlling stake in Acacia.

The dispute with the Tanzanian government has played a big role in driving down the value of Acacia shares. They have plunged about 75 per cent in the past two years, taking the company’s market value to less than £550-million ($937.6-million). The shares, however, rallied earlier this week, when Barrick announced its US$6-billion takeover of Randgold.

Barrick and Acacia at odds over taxes paid to Tanzania
 
Bowie

Bowie

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Sep 17, 2016
Messages
3,455
Likes
4,600
Points
280
Bowie

Bowie

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 17, 2016
3,455 4,600 280
#2
kirk git said:
The already difficult relationship between Barrick Gold Corp. and its African arm, Acacia Mining, has taken another blow over claims and counterclaims about Acacia’s tax payments – or lack thereof – to the Tanzanian government.

The spat comes at a tense time for Acacia, whose fate is uncertain as Barrick and African gold producer Randgold Resources merge under a deal announced this week. A new executive team will review the portfolio of the enlarged company and possibly sell, close or restructure mining projects, a process that was already well under way at Barrick.

In an interview earlier this month with The Globe and Mail, Barrick executive chairman John Thornton said Barrick’s Tanzanian mines, which have been housed in 64-per-cent-owned Acacia since 2010, “had not paid corporate income taxes” in Tanzania, although it had made other payments such as royalties and payroll taxes.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The allegedly non-existent tax payments, he said, had severely damaged Acacia’s standing with the Tanzanian government. About a year and a half ago, the government banned exports of gold concentrate, effectively crippling Acacia’s Tanzanian operations and sending its London-listed shares into a tailspin. Since then, Acacia – formerly known as African Barrick – has been cut out of the talks to negotiate a new economic-value sharing deal with the government.

Mr. Thornton’s tax comments apparently came as a surprise to Acacia, whose chief executive, Peter Geleta, dismissed them as “inaccurate” in a Sept. 18 internal memo to employees that was sent to them to “set the record straight.”

The memo said that Acacia and its predecessor corporate entities had paid US$1-billion in taxes and royalties to the Tanzanian government over 15 years. Mr. Geleta added that, in the first half of this year, the corporate tax payments came to US$23.3-million. In 2017, they were US$34.6-million. Over 15 years, the total tax payments have come to about US$140-million.

On Thursday, in a statement to The Globe, Mr. Geleta said that Acacia had to make “clarifying releases” to the Tanzanian government and its own employees after Mr. Thornton’s quotes were published in The Globe. “We were very surprised by Mr. Thornton’s inaccurate comments and reached out to Barrick for an explanation,” he said.

Neither Mr. Thornton nor Barrick have denied that Mr. Thornton said Acacia had paid no corporate taxes in Tanzania. On Thursday, Barrick tried to clarify this statement by saying that “Mr. Thornton slightly exaggerated to make the point that he believes the Tanzanian government deserves a larger share of the revenue generated by mining operations in that country.”

With Acacia out of the negotiating picture with the Tanzanian government, the file to create a new deal has been handed to Kevin Thomson, Barrick’s senior executive vice-president of strategy. Mr. Thornton himself has also waded into the talks and has met with Tanzanian President John Joseph Magufuli at least twice since last year. No breakthrough is thought to be imminent.

In the interview with The Globe, Mr. Thornton said that recruiting Chinese partners in Tanzania might help break the negotiating deadlock, since Chinese investors generally have a good relationship with the Tanzanian government. He said there was an “almost 100-per-cent chance” the Chinese will be brought into Acacia’s projects. “The Chinese need copper as far as the eye can see,” Mr. Thornton said. “I told the Tanzanian President that he has to have a strategic relationship with China.”



In his note to employees, Mr. Geleta said “we do not know why” Mr. Thornton had virtually promised that the Chinese would invest in Acacia’s Tanzanian projects, although he admitted Acacia had talked to “a small number of [Chinese] parties” earlier this year about selling a stake in one or more of the Tanzanian projects. Mr. Geleta said he was not aware of any new developments on the future ownership of Acacia or Barrick’s intentions for its controlling stake in Acacia.

The dispute with the Tanzanian government has played a big role in driving down the value of Acacia shares. They have plunged about 75 per cent in the past two years, taking the company’s market value to less than £550-million ($937.6-million). The shares, however, rallied earlier this week, when Barrick announced its US$6-billion takeover of Randgold.

Barrick and Acacia at odds over taxes paid to Tanzania
Click to expand...
Sasa ukweli ndio unaonekana juu ya ukwepaji wa kulipa kodi kwa ACCACIA
 
henry kilenga

henry kilenga

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Mar 4, 2015
Messages
771
Likes
488
Points
80
henry kilenga

henry kilenga

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 4, 2015
771 488 80
#7
Cc YOUTH VOLUNTEERS WA UFIPA

Kindly i want to inform you all H.E. JPM anakimbia kwa kasi ya ya mwanga wa jua. Tafuteni kazi nyingine.

Thank you al
 
jogi

jogi

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Sep 25, 2010
Messages
20,111
Likes
13,854
Points
280
jogi

jogi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 25, 2010
20,111 13,854 280
#8
Mgonjwa mahututi kabla ya kufa huonyesha dalili za kupata nafuu na kuleta matumaini makubwa!

Hapo ndipo kifo humshukia kama kipanga ashukiavyo windo lake akitokea juu angani.
 
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Feb 16, 2018
Messages
2,025
Likes
2,951
Points
280
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 16, 2018
2,025 2,951 280
#10
jogi said:
Mgonjwa mahututi kabla ya kufa huonyesha dalili za kupata nafuu na kuleta matumaini makubwa!

Hapo ndipo kifo humshukia kama kipanga ashukiavyo windo lake akitokea juu angani.
Click to expand...
Hiyo ndio hali ya Mjogwa mahututi ndio hali ya wapinzani Tz. Ubabe mwingi kumbe mnakufa kwa ufukara wa mawazo
 
REDEEMER.

REDEEMER.

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Feb 22, 2015
Messages
5,429
Likes
7,367
Points
280
Age
25
REDEEMER.

REDEEMER.

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 22, 2015
5,429 7,367 280
#11
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Hiyo ndio hali ya Mjogwa mahututi ndio hali ya wapinzani Tz. Ubabe mwingi kumbe mnakufa kwa ufukara wa mawazo
Click to expand...
😁 duh mbona hii ni XXXXXXXXXL kwa akili ya huyo kijana? Umemtwika punda mzigo wa MV oasis of the seas 🛳
 
Nalendwa

Nalendwa

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Aug 9, 2016
Messages
6,839
Likes
11,754
Points
280
Nalendwa

Nalendwa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 9, 2016
6,839 11,754 280
#15
Ushimen said:
Natamani kuielewa sana, lakini tatizo hii lugha ya akina Nalendwa inanivua nguo hadharani....
Click to expand...

Ushimen mie najua unatuvunga tu hapa...lol!
Lakini, sijui nikushukuru vipi kwa hizi threads nzito nzito huwa unatag. Can't thank you enough. Niisome.
 
Ushimen

Ushimen

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
17,432
Likes
22,476
Points
280
Ushimen

Ushimen

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 24, 2012
17,432 22,476 280
#16
Nalendwa said:
Ushimen mie najua unatuvunga tu hapa...lol!
Lakini, sijui nikushukuru vipi kwa hizi threads nzito nzito huwa unatag. Can't thank you enough. Niisome.
Click to expand...
Hii lugha ni ngumu sana huku Ushirombo wallah....😩😩😩
Alafu, PM yangu uliiona...??
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,208,857
Members 459,598
Posts 28,318,758

FOLLOW US