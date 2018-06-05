Bagamoyo port to start construction next month


Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Oct 31, 2009
Messages
15,563
Likes
7,937
Points
280
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 31, 2009
15,563 7,937 280
#1
Shot in the arm for Bagamoyo port project
MONDAY JUNE 4 2018

port.jpg

Fishermen in Bagamoyo where a $10 billion port is to be built. FILE PHOTO | NMG

In Summary
  • Tanzania agrees with Chinese and Omani investors on a financing deal that is expected to be signed soon.
  • Located about 75km from Dar es Salaam and 10km from Bagamoyo town, the port will breathe life into the Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone that is expected to attract about 700 industries and become a strategic investment zone in East Africa.
General+Image.jpg

By DOROTHY NDALU
More by this Author
The Bagamoyo port project, whose implementation has been marred by funding hitches and government flip-flop, could kick off this month, after Tanzania agreed with Chinese and Omani investors on a financing deal that is expected to be signed soon.

If constructed, the $10 billion Bagamoyo port will be East Africa’s largest.

Tanzania’s Minister for Communication and Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa told parliament in Dodoma last week that negotiations with the investors are at the final stages and a contract is expected to be inked this month.

The construction of a $10 billion port in a former slavery harbour of Bagamoyo, which was mooted in 2013, was suspended in 2016 — a year after President John Magufuli came to power — with sources saying the Magufuli government was keen on improving the capacity, performance and efficiency of the Mtwara and Dar es Salaam ports instead.

But Prof Mbarawa said the project was suspended to allow the upgrade of berths one to seven and construction of berths 13 and 14.

The China ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke last month said the project will start soon.

RELATED CONTENT
Located about 75km from Dar es Salaam and 10km from Bagamoyo town, the port will breathe life into the Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone that is expected to attract about 700 industries and become a strategic investment zone in East Africa.

About 190 industries, including a fertiliser processing plant, will be put up by the government of Oman around the port.

The Bagamoyo port and its affiliate industrial zone are meant to address congestion at the old port and support Tanzania to become East Africa’s leading shipping and logistics centre.

President Magufuli’s administration has been on a spree investing in infrastructure projects with a major boost in Dar es Salaam port.

Shot in the arm for Bagamoyo port project
 
mjingamimi

mjingamimi

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Aug 3, 2015
Messages
13,986
Likes
11,800
Points
280
mjingamimi

mjingamimi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 3, 2015
13,986 11,800 280
#8
Mpaka ianze ndo niamini
 
Freddie998

Freddie998

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Apr 13, 2018
Messages
232
Likes
89
Points
45
Freddie998

Freddie998

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 13, 2018
232 89 45
#9
To be....could... Tuta-, ita-
 
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
May 12, 2014
Messages
7,214
Likes
2,433
Points
280
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 12, 2014
7,214 2,433 280
#10
Haha ati next month :D:D niokotwe chino : D:D:D
 
Junior Clinton Mr.

Junior Clinton Mr.

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
967
Likes
982
Points
180
Age
24
Junior Clinton Mr.

Junior Clinton Mr.

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 20, 2013
967 982 180
#11
mwaswast said:
Haha ati next month :D:D niokotwe chino : D:D:D
Click to expand...
Yani huo mradi unaweza kuanza hata Leo Magufuli akitoa Go ahead.. Sema Raisi wetu sio mnafki na anataka investments ambazo zitawanufaisha Watanzania directly.. Ingekua ni Kenya kwa kupenda sifa hiyo project ingeshakamilika lakini wananchi wangenyonywa 100%
 
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
May 12, 2014
Messages
7,214
Likes
2,433
Points
280
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 12, 2014
7,214 2,433 280
#13
Junior Clinton Mr. said:
Yani huo mradi unaweza kuanza hata Leo Magufuli akitoa Go ahead.. Sema Raisi wetu sio mnafki na anataka investments ambazo zitawanufaisha Watanzania directly.. Ingekua ni Kenya kwa kupenda sifa hiyo project ingeshakamilika lakini wananchi wangenyonywa 100%
Click to expand...
Hela ndio shida kwa tanzagiza.
 
Junior Clinton Mr.

Junior Clinton Mr.

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
967
Likes
982
Points
180
Age
24
Junior Clinton Mr.

Junior Clinton Mr.

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 20, 2013
967 982 180
#14
mwaswast said:
Hela ndio shida kwa tanzagiza.
Click to expand...
Hela gani wakati China na Oman ndio wanajenga?.. Sisi ilikua niku compensate wale wananchi wanaoishi pale ...
 
M

mysterio

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Sep 9, 2011
Messages
1,689
Likes
1,870
Points
280
M

mysterio

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 9, 2011
1,689 1,870 280
#16
Mh. Mbarawa, mbona hatupewi update za uwanja wa Chato? au haujengwi kwa kodi zetu? Sijakuona ukiutembelea, au ni majungu ya JF, maybe hakuna kitu kama uwanja wa ndege wa kimataifa wa Chato
 
D

Depay

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Jun 22, 2015
Messages
4,285
Likes
2,427
Points
280
D

Depay

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 22, 2015
4,285 2,427 280
#17
Geza Ulole Hebu Kuja hapa utuambie vizuri hizi uongo zako. It's now 2 months down the lane
 
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
May 12, 2014
Messages
7,214
Likes
2,433
Points
280
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 12, 2014
7,214 2,433 280
#19
Tuko August na consrtuction ilikuwa ianze last month....tuta tuna Geza Ulole ?
 
Yosef Festo

Yosef Festo

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
May 24, 2014
Messages
550
Likes
288
Points
80
Yosef Festo

Yosef Festo

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 24, 2014
550 288 80
#20
They can't even compete with us, hawana gas ya kukimbia marathon ya maendeleo. Now with relative peace in Kenya, naona tukifungua GDP gap na Tz ya $50Bn., by 2024!., Tag this post then!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,211,250
Members 460,770
Posts 28,397,945

FOLLOW US