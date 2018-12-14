Baada ya EU, Serikali ya Marekani nayo yaugeukia utawala wa Rais Magufuli


fd-jpg.967966

Maseneta wa Marekani wamemuandikia barua Waziri wa Mambo ya Nje wa nchi hiyo, Mike Pompeo wakiishutumu Serikali ya Tanzania. Wasema tangu 2015 inaongozwa kwa sera za ajabu

- Wadai Serikali inaminya haki za watu na demokrasia. Waongeza kuwa tangu mwaka 2016 nchi hiyo haina Balozi rasmi nchini Tanzania hivyo ni lazima Balozi ateuliwe.

- Wasema kuwa Ubalozi wao uanze kufanya juhudi za kuhakisha kunakuwa na uchaguzi huru na wa haki mwaka 2020.

- Wataka Marekani ihakikishe hakuna fedha zinatolewa na taasisi yoyote ya kimataifa kufadhili sera zinazoonekana kuwa kinyume na haki za binadamu


=======

December 12, 2018

The Honorable Mike Pompeo Secretary of State

U.S. Department of State 2201 C Street, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20520

Dear Secretary Pompeo:

We write with strong concern about closing political space in Tanzania, and urge the Administration to increase engagement to help forestall the further erosion of civil liberties and democratic freedoms in that country.

From its inception in 2015, President John Magufuli’s administration has been characterized by hostile policies, and acts of violence and intimidation aimed at civil society, the media and political opposition. Female students are given mandatory pregnancy tests; those who are pregnant are expelled and prevented from completing their education. President Magafuli has suspended U.S. funded HIV/AIDS programs which provided outreach and health care to men who have sex with men, a key population to be targeted in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Additionally, President Magufuli is quoted as saying that “even cows” should condemn homosexuality, and threatened to deport or arrest activists in the country, stoking fears among the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex population. Newspapers have faced sanctions, such as fines or suspension, for coverage deemed critical of the government. And laws undercutting media independence and restricting online content have been signed into law, all under Magufuli’s tenure. Opposition members of parliament have been shot after criticizing the President, arrested and harassed by police, and some are being tried for sedition.

Partners in the diplomatic community have taken action to address democratic backsliding and discrimination. The European Union has recalled its Ambassador to Tanzania after what it termed his ‘forced departure’ from Tanzania, and its financial support and policies toward Tanzania are under review. Another key donor, Denmark, said it would withhold $10 million worth of aid money, citing concerns over human rights abuses and "unacceptable homophobic comments" made by a government official.

The World Bank had suspended missions to Tanzania, lifting that ban only after accepting the government’s assurance that it would refrain from harassment and discrimination based on sexual orientation, and it threatened to scrap a plan to loan Tanzania $300 million after the country reaffirmed its policy of banning pregnant girls from school and made it a criminal offense to publicly “question official statistics.”

The United States too must act to address these challenges. First, the Administration should appoint an Ambassador to Tanzania to lead our strategies, programs and diplomatic outreach on the ground. The post has been vacant since late 2016. Second, we should begin undertaking actions that support fair and credible elections in 2020. The U.S. embassy and USAID mission in Tanzania should immediately be allocated resources to facilitate and implement a full array of democracy, rights, and governance programs — including on-the-ground independent election planners and long-term observers who can monitor and report on the pre-election environment, electoral processes, and eventual election outcomes.

Finally, we must develop a strategy with likeminded diplomatic partners in Tanzania and multilateral fora to speak out against President Magufuli’s war on democratic freedoms and civil liberties, and urge the Tanzanian government to take concerted action to ensure that all political and civic rights guaranteed under the Tanzanian constitution are fully respected. This should include using our voice and vote in International Financial Institutions to ensure no funding is provided that supports intolerant, unfair or inequitable public policies.

Mr. Secretary, Tanzania’s current political trajectory is deeply troubling. The progress that Tanzania has made in the last decade and a half in the areas of democracy and respect for civil liberties is undergoing a reversal before our very eyes. We can and should take immediate steps to help halt this backsliding. We stand ready to support the Administration’s efforts to stem the growing tide of repression and ensure adherence to internationally recognized civil liberties and human rights norms and standards in Tanzania.

Sincerely,
 

Nilisema katika comment yangu jana kuwa, ni lazima EU na US waungane,na kabla jogoo hajawika, yameshatimia.

Mtashangaa tu wahisani hawachangi bajeti,mikopo haitoki,n.k.

Na muendelee na muswaada wenu wa kutaka kuua vyama vya siasa vya upinzani mtaona kitakachowatokea maana hatamki kusikia la mtu wakati kujitegemea kiuchumu hamuwezi!

Sehemu kubwa ya makusanyo yetu ni kulipa mishahara na kulipa madeni yanayoongezeka kila kukicha, sasa bila misaada sijui fedha za kugharamia miradi ya maendeleo na huduma za jamii tutazitoa wapi!

Sisi wengine ni watazamaji tu ingawa tunaone ni wapi tunakoelekea kama Taifa iwapo hatutabadili misimamo tuliyonayo leo hii.
 
Kurzweil said:
The United States too must act to address these challenges. First, the Administration should appoint an Ambassador to Tanzania to lead our strategies, programs and diplomatic outreach on

the ground. The post has been vacant since late 2016. Second, we should begin undertaking actions that support fair and credible elections in 2020.
Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmh ! Siyo afya sana US kutokuwa na Balozi. Kuna kitu haiko sawa.
 
Salary Slip said:
Nilisema katika comment yangu kuwa ni lazima EU na US waungane,na kabla jogo hajawika, yameshatimia.

Mtashangaa tu wahisani hawachangi bajeti.
Jana tena nimesikia trump kasema ataondoa majeshi yake yote yanayokuja kulinda amani nchi za afrika mashariki kidogo nilishkuka sana
 
Salary Slip said:
Nilisema katika comment yangu kuwa ni lazima EU na US waungane,na kabla jogo hajawika, yameshatimia.

Mtashangaa tu wahisani hawachangi bajeti.
EU kuna kitu wamekisahahu, au hawakijui.... MKIRU ambayo ni mass murder, genocide of its own kind haijatajwa. Please make it known! Mwanahabari Huru
 
He he he he
Patamu sana hapo...

Nanukuu:

"Second, we should begin undertaking actions that support fair and credible elections in 2020.
The U.S. embassy and USAID mission in Tanzania should immediately be allocated resources to facilitate and implement a full array of democracy, rights, and governance programs —
including on-the-ground independent election planners and long-term observers who can monitor and report on the pre-election environment, electoral processes, and eventual election outcomes."

Mwisho wa kunukuu.

Target kumbe iko 2020.
Namuona Membe akichekelea sana.
2020 twende na Membe.
 
Bilionea Asigwa said:
He he he he
Patamu sana hapo...

Nanukuu:

"Second, we should begin undertaking actions that support fair and credible elections in 2020.
The U.S. embassy and USAID mission in Tanzania should immediately be allocated resources to facilitate and implement a full array of democracy, rights, and governance programs —
including on-the-ground independent election planners and long-term observers who can monitor and report on the pre-election environment, electoral processes, and eventual election outcomes."

Mwisho wa kunukuu.

Target kumbe iko 2020
Bilionea Asigwa said:
He he he he
Patamu sana hapo...

Nanukuu:

"Second, we should begin undertaking actions that support fair and credible elections in 2020.
The U.S. embassy and USAID mission in Tanzania should immediately be allocated resources to facilitate and implement a full array of democracy, rights, and governance programs —
including on-the-ground independent election planners and long-term observers who can monitor and report on the pre-election environment, electoral processes, and eventual election outcomes."

Mwisho wa kunukuu.

Target kumbe iko 2020
Saratoga waisogeze karibu
 
Sisi Tanzania tumeishazoea kutishwa nyau, sasa hatuogopi tena, kwani Marekani ndio nani? si ni nchi tuu kama Tanzania?, kwa nini watuingilie, watupangie?. Hili barua inampango wa kumuondoa rais Magufuli madarakani kwa mlango wa nyuma. kama walivyofanya kwa Ghadafi na Saadam, kwa kutumia vibaraka kwa mgongo wa human rights defenders.
Tanzania ni nchi huru, a sovereign state. tusikubali, wasitupangie, na wasituingilie, tunachofanya
ndio African democracy, kama vipi, tuwatimue tuu waende tuu na ubalozi wao wafunge, rafiki yetu wa kweli na wa dhati, China si yupo?.
Kwani walipotususa kuhusu ile demokrasia yetu ya uchaguzi huru na wa haki wa Zanzibar na pesa za MCC wakatugomea, tulikosa nini?, si tunadunda tuu, tena ndio kwanza tunajenga my flyover, tunajenga SGR, Stiggler Gorje na kununua midege ya kufa mtu, tena tunafanya yote haya kwa kutumia fedha zetu wenyewe za ndani, hivyo wasitutishe na vimisaada vyao njaa, Tanzania ni nchi tajiri japo wananchi wake ni masikini, ila ni masikini jeuri, waacheni tuu hao wamarekani waseme mchana, usiku watalala, huku Tanzania tukiendelea kudunda kuelekea kuwa nchi ya uchumi wa kati tukielekea kuwa a donor country, ile nchi ya ahadi, mabomba nchi nzima, yatatoa maziwa na asali.
P.
 
Huyu ni Pompeo kaiandikia serikali ya Tanzania au ni US Senetors wamemuandikia Pompeo? Unachanganya Madesa mkuu

Read again
 
Pascal Mayalla said:
Tumeishazoea, kama vipi waende tuu na ubalozi wao wafunge, rafiki yetu wa dhani China, yupo.
Kwani walipotususa kuhusu Zanzibar na pesa za MCC wakatogomea, tulikosa nini?.
P.
Paskal nakuheshimu sana...Comment zako wakati fulani ni kama una joke!!!. Uko serious kwamba tuwapuuze hawa Wazungu kwa sababu tuna rafiki China??. Wachina hawa hawa tunaokula nao makongoro kwenye mabaa!!!!
 
