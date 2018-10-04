Avoid self intimidation

The worst kind of intimidation isn't the kind that other people do by trying to scare you. It's the kind you do to yourself. It's where you start torturing yourself in your own mind about everything bad that could possibly happen... but only in a hazy, bad-feelings-only sort of way. The ancient Stoics had an exercise for this -- they'd recommend you actually walk mentally through the worst case scenario, really imaging what it would be like if you lost it all, if the worst of things happened, and so on. It's liberating in a way -- you realize you can take a lot of losses. Don't intimidate yourself.