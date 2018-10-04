Avoid self intimidation


Asante Mambosasa

Asante Mambosasa

#1
Asante Mambosasa

Asante Mambosasa

#1
The worst kind of intimidation isn't the kind that other people do by trying to scare you. It's the kind you do to yourself. It's where you start torturing yourself in your own mind about everything bad that could possibly happen... but only in a hazy, bad-feelings-only sort of way. The ancient Stoics had an exercise for this -- they'd recommend you actually walk mentally through the worst case scenario, really imaging what it would be like if you lost it all, if the worst of things happened, and so on. It's liberating in a way -- you realize you can take a lot of losses. Don't intimidate yourself.
 
M

mbwewe

#2
M

mbwewe

#2
Sometimes it rely on psychology capabilities of the victim. Some folks can get through easily. In the way u will never expect
 
Mwlsamwel

Mwlsamwel

#3
Mwlsamwel

Mwlsamwel

#3
Things could always be worse or better. We're always somewhere in-between heaven and hell. I like to imagine myself one year ago today. What was I worried about? Surely there was something on my mind, but now I don't even remember it after only one year. I guess there was nothing to worry about in the first place
 
