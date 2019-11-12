Africa's top five international routes by total seats

For those who were bragging that Nairobi- Dar es Saalam route is the backbone of Kenya airways I hope from today you are going to swallow your words. Here is a list of the top five international routes in Africa and Nairobi has appeared twice the same with Jo'bug. This shows that Nairobi and Jo'bug are the main players that controls the air business in Africa.
1. Mauritius _ Reunion
2. Harare - Jo'bug
3. Entebbe - Nairobi
4. Addis Ababa - Nairobi
5. Gaborone -Jo'bug
IMG_20191112_231730.jpeg
 
Accordig to who? Onyango Kipchoge?
Hehe ...
 
