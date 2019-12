Adventure kwenye mahusiano....

Kila siku utasikia wanawake hawapendani blah blah blah....kama wanaume mnapendana sana mbona kwenye "THREESOME" huwa haongezwi mwanaume???Just joking guys....juuuuuuuuust jokingOn to some serious matters though....nilikuwa naangilia series flani hivi, kuna couple with an open relationship ambao waliamua kukaa kabisa na mpenzi wao wa nyongeza nyumbani like a big, happy family.I'm not one to judge, I mean mwisho wa siku kila mtu abebe msalaba wake ila it most certainly made me wonder. Ina maana binadam tumefikia kiwango cha mwisho kabisa cha kuboreka linapokuja swala la mahusiano kiasi kwamba tunajitoa ufahamu for the sake of adventure and keeping the fire alive???I personally know a couple that has had a THREESOME katika harakati za kuokoa ndoa yao. The guy was cheating, wakati wanajaribu kuweka mambo sawa the wife asked the husband why this and why that, mwisho wa siku mume akamuuliza mwenzie if she would be willing to try out a THREESOME for him kwasababu ni moja ya vitu anavyoenjoy. And she agreed!! Not sure how she felt about it afterwards but again.....Swali langu kwenu ni hivi.....how far would you go just make your relationship work??? Are you willing to invite another GUY?? a WOMAN??? into it just to spice things up or to satisfy your partner???Uko tayari kujitoa ufahamu ili kumtuliza mwenzi wako au aendelee tu kuchepuka kimya kimya???