97% of Kenyans are poor


Only 3% of Kenyans control the economy the rest are poor.
Wanaishi kwa kubatisha. Muda wowote wanakata roho
Check out @kenyanwalstreet's Tweet:
 
Nonsense...
 
Hamster255 said:
thats= 220% of Tanzanians

Hamster nataka nianze kwa ukusaidia wewe. Hapo Kenya hali ni ngumu sana. You even said your unemployed. Nitauza moja ya Gold bar nikusaidie wewe. Nifate inbox tuma number yako ya account i will send you $200,000/= . Am so serious. Let me do my charity work to Kenyans
2018-03-23_18-09-46-jpg.723408
 
mjr95 said:
Ukitaka kuamini Anzia Migori, Kisii, Ahero mpaka Awasi hayo maeneo kwa uchache tu.

Naanza kazi yakusaidia wale wakenya walioko humu na walio kili wako jobless. Let me do it for free to them tukuze undugu na JF iwe namanufaa kwao
 
3% with over $1000 in their bank accounts is quite impressive for a developing country. In our neighboring countries, the figure is definitely less than 0.5%.
 
NairobiWalker said:
3% with over $1000 in their bank accounts is quite impressive for a developing country. In our neighboring countries, the figure is definitely less than 0.5%.

Wewe pia nitafute inbox.
Tuma account number yako.
 
Kenyans are always poor.

Hata hio 97% umewapendelea sana.

Ilitakiwa iwe 99.8%
 
Na hiyo 3% ni wahindi,waarabu na wasomali kwa mbali,97% wanakaa kwny nyumba za mabati Nairobi, in short 97% ya wakenya wanakaa kweny someform of greenhouse
 
MSAGA SUMU said:
Na hiyo 3% ni wahindi,waarabu na wasomali kwa mbali,97% wanakaa kwny nyumba za mabati Nairobi, in short 97% ya wakenya wanakaa kweny someform of greenhouse

Kenya kuna hadi nyumba za nylon,jamaa ni maskini wa kutupwa!
 
nilidhani figures za World Bank au IMF...kumbe source ni Kenyanwallstreet:D:D:D:D while I agree that there are extreme cases of poverty in Kenya, I think this figure is a joke...hata nchi maskini kama Uganda na tz sidhani wamefikia hapo
 
Jay456watt said:
nilidhani figures za World Bank au IMF...kumbe source ni Kenyanwallstreet:D:D:D:D while I agree that there are extreme cases of poverty in Kenya, I think this figure is a joke...hata nchi maskini kama Uganda na tz sidhani wamefikia hapo

Leo mnakana source za Kenyawallstreet
 
mulisaaa said:
Leo mnakana source za Kenyawallstreet

kenyan walstreet isnt even an organization....hao ni majamaa au jamaa mmoja amekaa akafungua twitter account akaanza kuandika vitu pale..hata mimi naweza fungua Twitter account sasa hivi...besides, which study have they carried out to substantiate these assertions? hata world bank, IMF, KCB na kadhalika huwa wanafanya reserach surveys before making any claims na hao ndio wataalamu...one man's opinion doesnt amount to a study..organization za kuaminika zina certified twitter accounts...
wachana na hao wakora
 
