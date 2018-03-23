97% of Kenyans are poor

Hamster nataka nianze kwa ukusaidia wewe. Hapo Kenya hali ni ngumu sana. You even said your unemployed. Nitauza moja ya Gold bar nikusaidie wewe. Nifate inbox tuma number yako ya account i will send you $200,000/= . Am so serious. Let me do my charity work to Kenyans
nilidhani figures za World Bank au IMF...kumbe source ni Kenyanwallstreet while I agree that there are extreme cases of poverty in Kenya, I think this figure is a joke...hata nchi maskini kama Uganda na tz sidhani wamefikia hapo
kenyan walstreet isnt even an organization....hao ni majamaa au jamaa mmoja amekaa akafungua twitter account akaanza kuandika vitu pale..hata mimi naweza fungua Twitter account sasa hivi...besides, which study have they carried out to substantiate these assertions? hata world bank, IMF, KCB na kadhalika huwa wanafanya reserach surveys before making any claims na hao ndio wataalamu...one man's opinion doesnt amount to a study..organization za kuaminika zina certified twitter accounts...
wachana na hao wakora