2018 Ballon D'or winner will be ...........

Nathan Jr
JF-Expert Member
MBappe won a worldcup with his performance.
Ronaldo won a CL trophy with his performance.
Messi played an outstanding season with 2 trophies
Salah p,ayed an outstanding season, leading his team in CL final and became Second top scorer of CL and Secnd top scorer in Europe.
Modric performed in 7 matches plus scored on penalties in world cup.. won CL .
Going to be a tough but this one is sure for Messi or Ronaldo .
