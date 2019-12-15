World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge awarded again in UK (Photos) World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has once again been awarded after his exquisite performances in 2019.

[Courtesy]World marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge has been awarded a Doctorate Degree of Laws by University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.Kipchoge was awarded following an invitation by the University Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Professor Sir Steve Smith.The award was in recognition of Kipchoge’s outstanding achievements in the field of sports by conferring upon him an Honorary Doctorate of Laws.[Courtesy]“It gives me great pleasure to write to inform you that the Council and Senate of the University of Exeter would like to recognize your outstanding achievements in the field of sports by conferring upon you an Honorary Doctorate of Laws,” read the letter to Kipchoge.From the letter, the University stated that it normally grants a small number of honorary degrees each year and would be delighted if he would be able to honour the University by accepting the award.“We would like to suggest that we confer the degree upon you at one of our 2019 ceremonies which will be held in Exeter,” continued the letter.Kipchoge left Kenya two days ago to attend a winter ceremony where together with his guests he had been invited to a VIP lunch hosted by the Chair of the Council and attended by Officers of the University of Exeter.He was also invited to attend a formal Black-tie dinner for Honorary Graduands at the private residence of the Vice-Chancellor.“I would also like to extend an invitation to you and a guest to a formal Black-Tie dinner for Honorary Graduands at my private residence, Redcot, during graduation week,” read the letter.The award comes days after Laikipia University honoured him.[Courtesy]The University honoured Kipchoge during its Seventh graduation held on December 6. He was awarded a Doctorate Degree in Science.Kipchoge said he was glad to be awarded the Honorary Degree of Laws, sports services.“It is a sign of hard work, determination, focus and above having an infinite mind. We live in a great world and we must dare think and do unthinkable, which will inspire the human family on their duties,” Kipchoge said.The INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria on October 12 and his slogan “No Human is limited,” he says is what has made the prestigious university of Exeter award himKipchoge made history in October by being the first human to run a marathon in under two hours.He crossed the finish line in 1:59:40.Kipchoge is a long-distance runner who competes in the marathon, formerly 5, 000 metres. He is a world record holder in the marathon with a time of 2:01:39, set on 16 September 2018, at the 2018 Berlin Marathon.Described as the greatest marathoner of all time, Kipchoge has won 12 of the 13 marathons he has participated in.