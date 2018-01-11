Why Rwanda’s development model wouldn’t work elsewhere in Africa

For *LONG-TERM* term development, a country needs to be run by strong institutions not a person. China or Singapore's rapid developments have been spurred by converting the whole system from persona(one man show) politics to instutional politics which in turn creates strong systems.



Rwanda is accelerating and i admire it but i tend to think its a one man show with all the vision, whom in his absence i dont think there are strong institutions to execute the country's vision rather than resort to power struggle and political chaos.



Same here in TZ, our Magufuli elsewhere he is doing a good job and i love it! The only place he has failed badly is to built institutions. In his absence, nobody even knows what to do and we know that.



One man politics, however good the motives and achievements are not role model for sustainable long term.



I recline in peace gentlemen!