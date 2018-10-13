Who will rise after fall of America?


Nundu JR

"The US-backed framework of international order established after World War II is fraying and may even be collapsing, leading the United States to lose its position of primacy in world affairs. The world has entered a
fundamentally new phase of transformation in which US power is in decline and the international order is
unravelling."

At Our Own Peril, US Dept of Defense (DoD), Risk Assessment in a Post-Primacy World,
June 2017.
 
GreatSeal

"The US-backed framework of international order established after World War II is fraying and may even be collapsing, leading the United States to lose its position of primacy in world affairs. The world has entered a
fundamentally new phase of transformation in which US power is in decline and the international order is
unravelling."

At Our Own Peril, US Dept of Defense (DoD), Risk Assessment in a Post-Primacy World,
June 2017.
Haya hayatotokea tena, manake tunaelekea kwenye serikal moja dunian kwa sasa, yaliotokea kipindi cha rumi, greece, uk, etc hayatatokea tena, kwa sasa baba wa dunia ni US mpaka kukabithi kijiti kwa yule mkuu kinywa chake kitakacho tema cheche
 
Nundu JR

Without America Israel can not survive even in a blink of an eye
 
